OCEAN — There are momentum shifts, and then there are 180-degree turnarounds like the Croatan boys soccer team pulled off on Monday.
The Cougars gave up an early goal in the third-round matchup with West Johnston, rode out the deficit until the 59th minute and then scored twice in two minutes to take a lead they wouldn’t lose.
An Alex Amato goal in the 70th minute was the icing on the cake for the 3A state-playoff victory.
“I wasn’t too worried,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “I felt like we were going to get one. And then once we got one, that we’d get another. Anyone who has been around soccer knows that when you get one goal, there’s going to be an opportunity to get another really quick.”
The No. 2-seeded Cougars (18-2-1) are in familiar territory entering the regional semifinal round. Last season, they won the 2A state championship with every win captured on the road.
No longer the underdogs, Croatan is getting the job done at home with a 12-1 scoring advantage through the first three rounds.
“Last year, we played all the 2A powers to make our run,” Slater said. “This one is different in that we’re home, but also these teams are posing a problem athletically. West Johnston and C.B. Aycock, these are teams that are extremely athletic and work their socks off. It’s a new problem, but one that we’ve been able to work through.”
West Johnston (16-5-2) came into the match as the No. 10 seed, riding the momentum from a 1-0 double-overtime victory over No. 7 Carrboro in the second round.
After the game, head coach John Timmins was praiseful of the host team.
“Croatan is very well-organized,” he said. “They played very direct. They’re very disciplined positionally. Hats off to them. Those were three really nice goals.”
The Wildcats came out of the gates energetic and aggressive. A bad pass in front of the Croatan box found the feet of Adrian Fuster, who put the ball in the net for a 1-0 West Johnston lead.
That advantage lasted well into the second half before the visitors appeared to get tired out.
“I felt like we had some momentum after that goal,” Timmins said, “but the speed of play was faster than we were ready for.”
The tying goal came from Danny Metcalf on a chaotic moment in front of the Wildcat net in the 59th minute. Alex Amato delivered a short pass to Eli Simonette on a corner kick, Simonette sent it back to Amato on the outside for the cross and, after the ball bounced off the head of a West Johnston defender, Metcalf hooked it past the keeper.
Then, in the 61st minute, Jack Melton scored on an assist from Garrett Boucher after a Metcalf corner kick. That goal gave the Cougars the lead, and it was Amato’s goal nine minutes later that sealed the deal.
The Cougars had been working all night at penetrating the visitors’ defense from the outside, specifically on the left side. Amato’s goal was the payoff from those efforts.
“We were looking for that all night,” Slater said. “We tried it with Eli in the first half and then Eli in the second.”
Timmins added, “Our guy was where he was supposed to be, but they figured out how to beat our zone at the corners. It paid off for them eventually.”
The goals helped the Cougars overcome a handful of unfavorable calls. Boucher scored on a header off a Metcalf free kick in the 17th minute, but he was called offsides. Between the 55th and 58th minutes, two Cougars appeared to be fouled in the Wildcat box, but neither one was called for a penalty kick.
“It was very good for the boys,” Slater said. “They faced some adversity with the 1-0 deficit at halftime. We talked about it at halftime, said, ‘This is how we’re going to win this game.’ The boys took that and ran with it.”
There were a number of fouls called in the game – 16 for the visitors and 10 for the Cougars – but more importantly, three yellow cards given out apiece. In the playoffs, players can only receive three yellow cards before they are forced to miss the next match. On Monday, it was Croatan’s Eli Simonette, Ethan Parlier and Boucher called for them. West Johnston’s Hayden Grooms, Josh Hendren and Ryan Restaneo each received one.
Timmins expressed pride in his team after the match. He referenced a “death in the soccer family,” a car accident that resulted in the death of a 2021 West Johnston graduate and a former captain on the soccer team.
“We had a real emotional week last week,” Timmins said. “We had a death in our soccer family. The funeral was on Friday going into the playoffs. The anger helped propel us through two good games.”
He added, “I’m really proud of the boys. They have overcome a lot this season. They grew a lot, and I had fun coaching them. We wish good luck to Croatan.”
The Cougars’ next matchup will be Thursday against No. 6 Lee County (18-4-2), winner of the 3A/4A Sandhills Conference. The Yellow Jackets took out No. 3 Jacksonville 3-1 on Monday. The Cardinals (20-4) were ranked No. 1 in the 3A by MaxPreps.com going into that match.
Croatan had already defeated Jacksonville 4-2 during the regular season, but Lee County will be a new test.
The other semifinal matchup is between No. 1 First Flight (15-1-1) and No. 21 Western Alamance (16-5-1), the latter of which reached the fourth round on a technicality when third-round opponents Southern Lee and Southern Nash fought during the match, resulting in several ejections and a forfeiture for both teams in the playoffs.
If First Flight and Croatan both win, the Cougars will hit the road to Kitty Hawk on Tuesday. If Western Alamance wins, Croatan will host its first-ever regional final.
Here are results of the match:
West Johnston...................................... 1 0 - 1
Croatan................................................. 0 3 - 3
West Johnston Croatan
4 Shots 11
2 Corner Kicks 8
4 Saves 6
16 Fouls 10
3 Yellow Cards 3
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
WJ – Fuster, 6th minute.
C – Da. Metcalf (Amato assist), 59th minute.
C – J. Melton (Boucher assist), 61st minute.
C – Amato (Hartman assist), 70th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.