OCEAN — The choice between playing basketball or soccer at the collegiate level wasn’t a difficult one for Croatan’s Haley Cousins.
The senior guard will play on partial scholarship at Division III Methodist University next year, staying pat on the hardwood after an adolescence spent refining her skills.
“Basketball has just been my thing since I was little,” Cousins said. “I’ve played both sports since I was a little kid, but I feel like I’ve outgrown soccer but not basketball. I feel like I have more to give there.”
Cousins averaged 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game as a senior to help the girls basketball team reach the state playoffs with an 11-2 overall record and a 10-2 record in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
As a junior, Cousins ranked second on a team built on a standout senior class with 7.9 points per game, in addition to an average of 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
That season, the Cougars finished 25-3 overall and reached the third round of the state playoffs, losing to Kinston 62-55. The Vikings went on to reach the state final. Cousins tallied 11 points and seven rebounds in that game.
“(Methodist) started looking at me last year when we played Kinston,” Cousins said. “I didn’t really take that much interest, but when basketball started again, it was something I realized I wanted.”
She added, “It has been really fun playing for this team. The other seniors helped me get through a lot. Just being with them has been the best part of my time here.”
Cousins has also been a standout for the school’s girls soccer team. She scored three goals in four games last season, prior to the total shutdown of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She ranked second on the team in goals as a sophomore with 26, helping the program go 21-4 overall, finish 14-0 in the Coastal 8 and rank No. 4 in the 2A classification per MaxPreps.com.
“She could have excelled in whatever she picked,” Croatan girls basketball coach Andrew Gurley said. “I’m just glad she’s found something she loves to do. She has put her heart and soul into this game for the past four years, and I’m excited she’s able to continue. A lot of high school athletes don’t get that chance.”
Gurley and Cousins will have both been Methodist athletes after the coach played football there and graduated in 2007.
“It’s fun to have another proud Monarch coming from Croatan,” Gurley said. “She was looking at the school as kind of a dark horse, and then she went to the school, met the coach and she loved it.”
Cousins joined the varsity squad as a freshman, with fellow freshman Logan Howard teaming up with her in bolstering a squad that was led strongly by a group of four seniors for the next three years. Cousins still managed to rank third on the team in points per game as a sophomore with 6.5, plus 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
As her game grew, she made her impact defensively as well.
“She’s probably one of the best on-ball defenders I’ve ever coached,” Gurley said. “She’s long, she can guard positions 1 through 5. As a close second, she’s got a great shot. She can create off the dribble, she can handle the ball and she can play inside or out. She’s so versatile. She has been one of those glue players for us this year.”
He added, “Both she and Logan (Howard) have surpassed my expectations this year. It was nice to see them take the reins.”
Cousins will join a Methodist program that is currently 0-8 overall. The Monarchs went 3-22 in 2019-2020. Their last winning season was in 2015-2016, going 14-10.
