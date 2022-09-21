CHAPEL HILL — It’s now clear.
Croatan isn’t just one of the best 2A athletic programs in the state.
A year after winning the Wells Fargo State Cup in that division, the Cougars moved up to 3A and repeated as the statewide champ.
“Wow, can you believe it,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “I just can’t believe it. I never thought we could pull it off. That is pretty darn impressive. Everyone had a little pep in their step today. It’s really cool.”
The Cougars raced past Lake Norman Charter, another school making the jump to 3A, by a final count of 475-390. In the previous year, Croatan dominated, racking up 550 points to Lake Norman Charter’s 440.
And just like a year ago in the 2A State Cup win, individual sports carried the program to the 3A State Cup title.
The boys and girls track and field teams swept the winter indoor state championships.
No school had swept the state titles since 2015.
The boys spring outdoor track and field team and boys cross country team added state runner-up finishes.
Croatan also managed to reach the regional final in girls soccer, and the boys soccer team advanced to the regional semifinals.
“I see it every day,” Boal said. “I see the work that is put in. It’s no accident we do well. All summer long, every fall coach is practicing. Tennis is out there, soccer, golf, cross country. I’m surprised, but I’m not.”
The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state champions, 45 for runner-up, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
The Cougars won the Wells Fargo State Cup for the second time in three years with a victory in the 2020-2021 sports calendar. They previously won in 2018-2019 to become the first county athletic program to capture the award.
They finished as the runner-up in 2019-2020 when the coronavirus wiped out the spring season, falling just 7.5 points short of Carrboro, which won the honor for the seventh time in nine years.
“I’m getting a little greedy now, but it really should be four in a row,” Boal said. “That year, we lost the spring to COVID. We had a heck of a girls soccer team that probably would have won a state championship. Our track team always kills it, our tennis team was strong, our lacrosse teams were good, and our baseball team could have done some damage that year.”
Croatan has now finished in the top five for nine straight years, taking fifth in 2013-2014 and placing third for the next four years (2014-2018). The recent run stands in stark contrast to the previous 10 years when it ended up in the top 10 just once in 2009-2010.
“Then throw in the academics we do, and people get tired of hearing about it, but I’m sorry, it’s the truth,” Boal said. “What a great accomplishment for our kids and coaches.”
Croatan wasn’t the only county program to crack the top 10 of the Wells Fargo State Cup standings in 3A. West Carteret finished sixth. The Patriots were paced by the girls winter indoor track and field team’s state runner-up finish, the girls spring outdoor track and field team’s third-place state finish, the boys basketball team’s trip to the regional final and the boys swim team’s fifth-place state finish.
