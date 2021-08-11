OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team is doing something no other team in the state is this year – starting a new season five months after winning a state championship and moving up a classification.
The Cougars won a 2A state championship in March, only to get bumped up to 3A with less than half a year to recover and prepare. For head coach Paul Slater, though, this season isn’t much different than the other of his 15 with the program.
“It’s just like any other year,” Slater said. “We have things to work on, needs to address, holes to fill. We’re trying to figure out who goes where and our tactics. That’s what we’ve been working on the last two weeks and now we’re solidified in the direction we’re going.”
The preparation has been ongoing all summer, but now, with the regular season less than a week away, the head coach’s focus has sharpened.
“It was a good summer,” Slater said. “I think the lowest attendance we had was 21, so we were between 21 and 30 most days. We did a team camp the last week of July, and that went well. We’ve been working on fitness all summer. Now, we’re more focused on the tactics and how we’re going to break teams down.”
The season’s official practices began Aug. 2 and the Cougars were already scrimmaging by Aug. 6. That’s the benefit of having a roster that retained the majority of its nucleus from a state championship run in the spring.
“We’re the team everyone this year is circling on their calendar,” Slater said.
“But the way the boys train and stay focused, I don’t think that’s going to be an issue.”
Thirty-two showed up to tryouts last week, and Slater kept all of them, with 18 assigned to varsity and 14 to jayvee. The team graduated its leading scorer, Travis Garner-McGraw with 41 and 5 assists, but it brought back five of its top eight for this fall.
At the top of the list are seniors Eli Simonette and Garrett Boucher and junior Danny Metcalf. The trio were named all-state, with Simonette having slotted 15 goals and 8 assists, Boucher 15 goals and 4 assists and Metcalf with 4 goals and 15 assists.
Other notable returners with significant minutes last season are Lane Hartman, Alex Amato, A.J. Matas and Isaac Beasley. Two more starters from last season – sophomore Aidan Kamaris and Gavin Beaupre – were slated to return but are instead pursuing club ball.
The team also lost senior keeper Alex Ericksen to graduation, leaving a position battle to senior Anthony Coppa and sophomore Eugene Wilson. Wilson had the most minutes, 147, behind Ericksen last year, netting eight saves.
The Cougars will need all the experience it can muster with a tough new 3A Coastal Conference to take on. Last season, Croatan went 18-0 overall and 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Eight of those conference wins came via shutout. In fact, the Cougars outscored their league opponents 72-4.
This year, however, they’ll face a murderer’s row of traditionally winning programs such as Swansboro, White Oak and West Carteret, along with Dixon and Richlands from the old Coastal 8.
“It’s a good thing,” Slater said. “We need to be challenged. It doesn’t matter if we go 10-0 or 0-10, it’ll just be nice to be in a conference where you’re not guaranteed a win on most nights.”
Slater has a knack for scheduling tough nonconference schedules, but last year, the truncated COVID-19 schedule didn’t allow for it. Now, he is back at it with matchups against the likes of New Hanover, Jacksonville, Laney, Clinton, New Bern and First Flight.
“We’re trying to find as many competitive games as we can,” Slater said. “We’re trying to play as many of those as we can on the road, where we can face a tough environment with fans yelling.”
Slater knows expectations are high for the program, but he’s not making any guarantees.
“Winning another state championship would be amazing, but it’s still August. We’ll see where we are in a few months,” he noted. “We have to stay healthy. We don’t have the same depth as last year.”
Slater is joined by repeat assistants Paul Payne and Jerry Simonette. The Cougars will start their season on Monday, Aug. 16 on the road against New Hanover, then have their first home game two nights later on Wednesday, Aug. 18 against Jacksonville.
