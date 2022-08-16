BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team is the only one staying in county Friday night when it hosts 3A Swansboro.
It has only been a few weeks since the official start of preseason, but Mariners head coach B.J. Frazier has already seen a big improvement in team chemistry.
“We’re trying to incorporate new offensive and defensive systems, and that takes a lot of communication and leadership,” he said. “The guys have been more vocal, which is out of their comfort zone. They’re taking more ownership in what we do at practice, and they seem to be feeding off of that.”
One of the big personnel decisions Frazier had to make coming into the season was at quarterback. Senior Jacob Nelson won that battle and will line up under center on Friday against the Pirates. Nelson was the starter at running back as a sophomore in spring 2021 during the coronavirus-amended season before missing fall 2021 with a shoulder injury.
“I think he’s going to be great,” Frazier said. “He showed up good in the scrimmage, I was really pleased with what he did. I look forward to him leading the team on Friday.”
The signal-caller is set, but who will be snapping the ball to Nelson remains to be seen. Starter Parker Hobgood will be out Friday with an injury while backup Jacob West looks to fill the role.
“Losing Parker takes some meat away from the offensive line,” Frazier noted, “but I think we have some guys who can step in for him and be successful.”
Swansboro is coming off a 4-5 season last fall. The Pirates do, however, bring back all but two of their starters on offense and defense last year.
“It’s going to be a huge test for us,” Frazier said. “I think their scrimmages were canceled, so we don’t have any film on them. And every year we play Swansboro, regardless of it’s week one or week three, we’re going to see a totally different team. Last year, we got a team that threw the ball a whole lot and slowed the game down. There was 212 plays in that game, which is about 100 more than we usually see.”
The Pirates’ biggest threat offensively is their passing game, led by quarterback Hunter Johnson who threw for 1,478 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He also has four returning receivers who had 250 or more yards apiece last season.
“Coach Shea (Townsend) does a good job over there,” Frazier said. “He comes from a great coaching background under Lincoln Riley, and his air raid offense is effective. Right now, our biggest concern is making it through all four quarters with just 30 guys dressing out against a team with a lot of one-way players. It’ll be a test.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.