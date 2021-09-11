MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins’ season is over, but baseball will continue at Puck O’Neal Field.
The summer league organization, in partnership with the town of Morehead City, is hosting its second straight Big Rock Fall Baseball League after a successful inaugural season last year,
“It was such a success last year, we felt like we had to go ahead and do it,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “Last year we had the high school league in the fall and middle school in the spring, but this year, both will be in the fall.
Signups began on Aug. 31 and will continue until the tryout workouts on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13-14. Coaches will be on hand for those workouts and will meet privately afterward for a draft.
“It will be very similar to what we did last year,” Bengel said, “where players will go through a quick workout and coaches will draft their teams. It gives them a chance to make quick evaluations and keeps things as fair as possible.”
Middle schoolers and high schoolers from the county schools and beyond are welcome to participate.
“Last year, it was limited pretty much to Carteret (County) kids,” Bengel said. “This year, we’re opening it up to players from Onslow and Craven counties as well. That way, we can try to help as many kids as possible.”
Coaches will have roughly a week to hold practices before the first games on Monday, Sept. 20. High school games will be played on Monday and Wednesday, while middle school games will be Tuesday and Thursday.
Concessions will be available to spectators, but there will be no ticket cost at the gate.
“This is more about the kids and giving them an opportunity to play on the field, get some usage and some exposure,” Bengel noted.
Bengel anticipates fielding four teams for each league, giving each one a chance to play twice a week. The high school league will play 10 games over five weeks and the middle school league eight games over four weeks.
This year’s league will provide the same opportunity as last year, but under much different circumstances. Last fall, prep sports had been postponed until November, leaving most students without a secondary sports option. This fall, however, sports are in full swing with football, boys soccer and cross country playing regular schedules.
Bengel reports, however, that the reception has been strong in the short time since the league’s return was announced.
“We put it out on Tuesday (Aug. 31) afternoon, and we have already seen a pretty significant response,” he said. “We haven’t done any marketing yet, but we will send out emails to the parents of the players from last year.”
Last season, the high school league was split up into five teams, running for seven weeks and each coached by a non-school affiliated coach. The Royal Blue team coached by Robby Lasater posted the best record, 9-3, followed by the Black team with a 5-3 mark.
“I thought the league was a big success,” Lasater said at the end of last season. “The guys got better, and I was really appreciative to have a chance to coach my nephew (Matt Lasater). I’ve been waiting for the chance to coach him and Adam McIntosh a long time. I’ve known them since they were born.”
Longtime umpire Jimmy Paylor coached the Black team, also praising the league’s efficacy.
“It has been a great league,” he said. “It has been great for the kids and great for the parents. If they’ve not learned anything from the instruction of the coaches who were out here, then it’s because they didn’t want to learn. It has been a big success, I think.”
