WINTERVILLE — West Carteret swim teams earned a pair of runner-up finishes Friday afternoon in a four-team meet at the Aquaventure Aquatic Campus.
The order stood the same in each competition with D.H. Conley winning, Richlands taking third and White Oak placing fourth.
The Vikings took the boys meet with 335 points, followed by the Patriots with 224, the Wildcats 178 and the Vikings 49.
The Vikings won the girls meet with 468 points, followed by the Patriots with 203, the Wildcats 175 and the Vikings 83.
Kai Taylor was a part of four victories in the boys meet.
He touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 8.16 seconds and stopped the watch in 2:17.92 in the 200 medley.
He joined Braxton Morris, Cooper Law and Colton Ellis to put up a time of 1:45.59 in the 200 medley relay, and teamed up with Lukas Taylor, Law and Ellis to clock in at 1:42.28 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Law ended up first in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.12, and Morris proved triumphant in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.34.
Ellis garnered a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 57.41.
David Garner registered a third-place standing in the 100 backstroke in 1:25.01.
Stella Higgs won two individual races in the girls meet and participated in two runner-up finishes in relays.
She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.19 and took the 200 medley in 2:51.91.
Higgs joined Megan Stoll, Ruby Parker and Ashlyn Lewis to take the 200 medley relay in 2:25.04, and the same quartet won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:08.74.
Lewis collected a couple of runner-up finishes, timing in at 27.28 in the 500 freestyle and touching the wall at 1:01.28 in the 100 freestyle.
Cate Siebert, Megan Stoll, Abby Stoll and Parker took third in the 400 freestyle relay in 5:25.51.
------------------
The West boys toughed out a victory five days earlier in a six-team meet at New Bern.
The Patriots scored 164 points to outlast Swansboro with 154. New Bern placed third with 86, followed by Havelock 70, East Carteret 68 and Jacksonville 35.
Cameron Johnson and Briggs Cloutier each secured four triumphs.
Johnson took the 100-yard butterfly in 58.37 and went home as winner of the 500 freestyle in 5:08.01.
He joined Cooper Law, Braxton Morris and Colton Ellis in the 400 freestyle relay to win in 3:52.94. He teamed up with Braxton Morris, Lukas Taylor and Cloutier in the 200 medley relay to take the top spot in 1:51.01.
Cloutier placed first in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.18 and sped past the pack in the 50 freestyle in 22.44.
He joined Kai Taylor, Law and Ellis in the 200 freestyle relay to win in 1:39.90.
Kai Taylor added two more victories to his day, taking the 200 medley in 2:18.62 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.95.
Morris took the runner-up spot in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.61.
Lukas Taylor, Law and Ellis each added third-place finishes with Taylor timing in at 1:15.63 in the 100 breaststroke, Law clocking in at 57.29 in the 100 freestyle and Ellis stopping the watch in 25.28 in the 50 freestyle.
The girls placed second in their meet with 126 points. New Bern won it with 151. Swansboro claimed third with 107, followed by East Carteret with 79, Jacksonville 71 and Havelock 45.
Bennett Sanborn tallied four triumphs in the meet.
She clocked 2:31.57 in the 200 medley and earned a 6:03.70 victory in the 500 freestyle.
Sanborn joined Adeline Cloutier, Ashlyn Lewis and Stella Higgs to take the 200 medley relay in 2:02.01, and teamed up with Chloe Avon, Cloutier and Lewis in the 400 freestyle relay to win in 4:04.78.
Cloutier claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.25, followed by Higgs in 1:19.80.
Lewis took the runner-up spot in the 50 freestyle in 27.74, and Avon placed second in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.55.
Megan Stoll, Higgs, Lewis and Avon grabbed second in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:00.40.
EAST CARTERET
Maggie Murray had a standout performance for the Mariners in the girls meet with two individual victories.
She touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.48 and outswam the pack in the 200 freestyle in 2:21.71.
Murray also participated in a pair of third-place relay teams.
She joined Ghita Basurto, Ande Migliore and Kayla Noble in the 200 medley relay to finish in 2:28.05, and the same quartet timed in at 2:06.73 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Basurto added a third-place standing in the 200 freestyle in 2:51.64.
Chase Diller placed third in the 100 backstroke in the boys meet in 1:12.99.
He teamed up with Liam Harding, Trace Fernandez and Wyatt Nowacek to claim third in the 200 medley relay in 2:03.88.
