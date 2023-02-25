BEAUFORT — To say the East Carteret softball team will have a different look this season is an understatement.
The Mariners lost six starters and their entire coaching staff from a team that went 21-4 overall with a trip to the third round of the 2A state playoffs. They went 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to capture the league title.
“I wouldn’t even call it a rebuild, I would call it a clean slate,” East coach Jessica Ball said. “Honestly, I feel like we’re revamping it as a whole.”
Even Ball serving as the head coach is a different look. She came over after spending five years as an assistant at West Carteret and expected to be an assistant under Mickey Fox.
Fox then stepped down to work as the assistant after learning she was expecting her first child.
“I had a lot of stuff I wanted to work on personally, thinking I wasn’t going to be as involved, and was going to try and step away from school ball a little bit to focus on other things,” Ball said. “And then right before the season starts, I was told I was going to be the head coach. I’ve been scrambling, because if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it 110%. I’ve got my way I like to do things, and I want to build a program I feel good about.”
To complicate matters, she resigned from her job at Moore Orthopedics and Sports Medicine within a week of getting the East job. She recently earned a master’s degree in sports psychology and is starting a new business, Great Waves Performance Consulting.
“It’s been nuts,” she said. “It’s been hectic, but it’s been fun. It’s funny, I try not to make super big plans, because I know things never work out the way you think they’re going to. I’ve become a professional at hitting curveballs.”
Ball has quite a background in the sport. She played at Forbush High School before going on to play at Meredith College. She also coaches a travel ball team out of Raleigh for Carolina Elite.
Clayton Gilpin moved over from West after five years as well to be an assistant at East. Ball’s husband, Mike, and Fox’s husband, Kyle, are also assistants.
Doug Garner stepped down last year after 36 years coaching in the county, including five as the Mariners’ skipper.
Assistants Mike McGee, Frank Fulcher and Jimmy Willis also stepped down. McGee had coached at East for eight years, Fulcher for four and Willis for two.
Six senior starters also left the program last season.
Summer Nelsen was named the News-Times Player of the Year after shining both at the plate and on the mound.
The Rosewood transfer set a program record with 13 home runs. She added nine doubles and two triples while hitting .500 with 38 RBIs and 25 runs. Nelsen also slugged 1.134 and sported a .577 on-base percentage.
She had a 1.53 ERA on the mound in 100 1/3 innings, striking out 138 while walking 10 and going 11-2.
Anna Gillikin posted a 1.92 ERA in 58 1/3 innings while striking out 102 and walking 17. She also batted .488 with 20 RBIs, 33 runs, six doubles and three home runs.
Ashlyn Guthrie led the team with a .512 average to go with team highs in RBIs (44) and runs (39) and put up nine doubles, four triples and eight home runs.
Program stalwarts Stella Bradford (third base), Christa Golden (outfield) and Grace Fulcher (catcher) also graduated last spring. Bradford hit .329 with 24 runs and nine doubles, Golden hit .304 with 23 runs and seven doubles, and Fulcher hit .294 with 14 runs and three doubles.
“We lost a lot,” Ball said. “We have a young team this year with a lot of freshmen and sophomores. I told the girls that the best nine will get on the field no matter what.”
Sadie McIntosh is the team’s top returning player. She hit .271 as a freshman with 22 runs, three doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Hailey Grady, Savannah Oden, Alisha Tosto, Elli Parrish, Briyanna Van Dyke and Riley O’Neal are the team’s seniors.
“I expect them to step in as our only older players and fill the leadership roles as our veteran players,” Ball said. “It’s going to be interesting. The No. 1 goal is to create an environment that these players want to be a part of. I want them to have a good experience playing high school ball.”
East will start the season at home Tuesday against West Carteret, then travel to Havelock on Thursday and Croatan on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.