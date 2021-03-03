MOREHEAD CITY — The pursuit of a 3A state championship ended Tuesday night for the West Carteret boys basketball team.
The No. 6-seeded Patriots fell to Northwood from Pittsboro 72-69 in overtime to cap their playoff run with an east regional final berth.
West finished the season 11-3 overall with fans and players dressed in white while honoring previous head coach Craig McClanahan with a “white out” night. McClanahan died last June after a battle with cancer.
A 14-point lead with a little over a minute left in the third quarter fell apart in the fourth as Northwood (14-2) sank six three-pointers, the last one to tie the score 61-61 with 1:10 on the clock.
West slow-played the final minute, holding possession and setting up a last-second shot. The open look never materialized, however, as Gavin Gillikin tried to drive through multiple defenders for an off-balance jumper at the buzzer that clanged off the rim.
“We got within inches of sealing the deal, and we came up just short,” West coach Mark Mansfield said.
The game went to four minutes of overtime, where the momentum stayed with the visitors. The Chargers reached the foul line 11 times in the extra period, sinking eight and getting a trey from Drake Powell to seal the deal.
Northwood led 69-61 before West got its first overtime basket, a three-pointer from center Jaxon Ellingsworth. The junior shot from every spot on the court in the contest and scored a game-high 32 points.
Gillikin hit a three-pointer, too, and Rob Cummings sank a hop-step layup with 13.6 seconds on the clock to set up a last offensive look. The Patriots had five seconds and change to run a final play, down three points, but still couldn’t penetrate the Chargers’ 2-3 zone, with Cummings barely getting off a shot that fell short of the rim.
No. 13-seeded Northwood will go on to face the western region’s No. 2 seed Weddington (17-0), which defeated No. 4 Crest 81-57 on Tuesday.
“We focused on not giving up, playing defense, getting stops, staying persistent,” Northwood coach Matt Brown said. “That’s our kids. They’re hard-nosed, they don’t give up anything. We’ve been down before this season. We knew how to come back.”
Northwood didn’t expect to be in this position after graduating the crux of last season’s roster. The Chargers started three freshmen on Tuesday, getting 28 points from Jarin Stevenson, 16 from Drake Powell and 13 from Frederico Whitaker.
“All three of those guys came up big,” Brown said. “They’re different. They don’t feel the pressure. They live in the moment. They make their coaches look really good. West is a terrific team, well coached. Our guys just didn’t give up.”
Stevenson was particularly impressive at the foul line, where she shot 16-of-18. The 6-8 freshman was difficult to contain down low without fouling.
“He’s probably the next Brandon Ingram or Bam Adebayo,” Mansfield said. “He’s a phenomenal player. We couldn’t find a way to answer him.”
Free throws played a pivotal role in the game, with one team getting considerably more than the other. Northwood finished 24-of-35 (.686), while West shot 8-of-13 (.615).
“We hit a couple in crunch time that helped extend the lead,” Brown said. “We knocked them down when we needed to.”
The close finish seemed improbably for a West team that remained in control of the game for the majority of it. Northwood’s full-court press in the first half forced the Patriots to play faster, but Ellingsworth still managed to control the paint, even scoring a handful of buckets with his jump shot.
“Our 2-3 zone was not working,” Brown said. “They passed the ball really well and (Ellingsworth) is an incredible player. We couldn’t figure out how to stop him.”
Mansfield added about Ellingsworth, “He’s capable of being a player just like (Stevenson). He can post up, he can pound the post, he can shoot. I tried to get him the ball more at the end.”
Notably, Ellingsworth didn’t get many looks in the fourth quarter or overtime. Both last-second shots from the Patriots came from their highest-scoring guards.
“That’s the hard part about sports, to be so close,” Mansfield said. “Then that makes you second guess a lot of the plays from players and decisions from coaches.”
Gillikin, who didn’t score in the first half, came alive in the third quarter with seven points. His layup off his own steal gave the Patriots their biggest lead of the night, 48-34, with 1:05 left in the period.
“For 28 minutes, (West) played the game of their lives,” Mansfield said. “For the last three minutes, (Northwood) just made some big plays.”
The first crack in the foundation for West’s lead was a three-pointer from Troy Arnold. Then the first four buckets from Northwood in the fourth quarter came from beyond the arc. West still looked in control at the official’s mid-quarter timeout, however, leading 58-49.
The Chargers went on a 6-1 run after the break, broken up by a layup from Cummings with 1:55 to give West a 61-55 lead. Then Powell sank a three-pointer from the left wing, and Whitaker hit one from the right corner to tie it up.
“I told them, ‘One possession at a time,’” Brown said. “‘Don’t panic. Don’t do something that’s out of the norm. Trust the system, trust yourselves.’”
West called multiple timeouts to try and curtail Northwood’s momentum, but the offense couldn’t recover from the shift. The Chargers’ 2-3 zone was suddenly stifling, and there was little to no shooting space inside or out.
“I think the game plan was fine,” Mansfield said. “I think our reaction to the adversity was the issue. As long as we were winning, we were doing great. But as soon as they started hitting some threes, we tightened up. It’s easy to play basketball when you’re winning. It’s a lot harder when you’re losing.”
For West, the focus now shifts to the 2021-2022 season, in which it expects to bring back three of its top four scorers and a plethora of young talent.
“We just have to keep working,” Mansfield said. “That’s hard for the seniors to hear, because their turn is over. But we’re going to keep working towards our goal. We bring back some pieces, so we’re not finished.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
OT
Northwood................................ 9 22 6 24 11 - 72
West Carteret.......................... 12 20 18 11 8 - 69
NORTHWOOD (72) – Stevenson 28, Powell 16, Whitaker 13, Arnold 7, Burlson 6, Morgan 2.
WEST CARTERET (69) – Ellingsworth 32, Gillikin 13, Cummings 9, Kenon 7, Graves 5, McBride 3.
