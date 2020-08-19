HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — Cooper Webb and the rest of the riders in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship finally hit the track Saturday to start the season.
The Morehead City native took fifth in the opening moto and eighth in the final one to finish seventh overall in the Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National.
It marked the first time professional riders competed at the iconic amateur motocross venue, meaning it was anyone’s guess as to who might prevail victorious. And after a pair of grueling motos, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne who earned his first career win in the 450 class.
The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was set to begin in May and then pushed to June, then to July before still another postponement pushed it to August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the riders in the series also ride in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which was halted for 85 days at the outset of the pandemic, before finishing in June with seven rounds of racing in a three-week span. Those those races were held in Salt Lake City, Utah, without fans.
Webb shined in that series with a fantastic finish, earning more podium spots (13) than any rider, including eight straight, but the defending 450SX champion fell 25 points shy of Eli Tomac for the top spot and ended up as the runner-up.
Webb hasn’t enjoyed as much success in motocross but has tallied three straight top-10 season finishes after winning the 250MX championship in 2016. He took eighth in 2017 followed by ninth in 2018 and sixth last season.
The second race of the season will take place Saturday at the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Ind., with the first moto airing at 2 p.m. on MAVTV and the second at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network.
