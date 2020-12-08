The first basketball games of the season will tip off in about a month, and games will look much different than normal.
Of course, we haven’t experienced anything close to normal for a while, so why should basketball be any different?
First and foremost, players will wear masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be a 60-second officials timeout each quarter to give players an opportunity to adapt to competing in masks.
Social distancing protocols will eliminate the jump ball before games. The visiting team will be given the ball on the first alternating possession, and a coin toss will determine which team is given the ball in overtime periods.
Officials will also wear masks and be subject to social distancing protocols, standing 6 feet away from players shooting free throws or throwing the ball in.
Officials are allowed to wear long-sleeved shirts and gloves.
Social distancing will also be encouraged on each team’s bench, and contact should be limited between players when substituting.
There will be no pre-game or post-game handshakes.
Basketballs will be sanitized between quarters and during timeouts.
The scorers’ table will be sanitized before the game and at halftime, and seating there will be limited to essential personnel to ensure proper distancing.
These changes will take some getting used to, but if it means a season can be started and finished, few will probably complain.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
