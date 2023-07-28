INDIANAPOLIS — A number of changes will take place for high school sports in the 2023-2024 calendar.
All changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Association Board of Directors.
BOYS LACROSSE
If a player’s helmet comes off during a play, the play will be suspended immediately. The player will then need to leave the field until after the next dead ball following the resumption of play.
SOFTBALL
Pitchers will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not replanted prior to the delivery of the pitch. Previously, the pivot foot was required to remain in contact with the ground.
Electronic information is now permitted to be transmitted to the dugout from anywhere outside of live ball area. This reflects current technology and still requires that electronic devices are used in the dugout, but no longer stipulates where the video is recorded or how it is transmitted.
BASEBALL
The use of a one-way communication device between a coach in the dugout and a team’s catcher for the purposes of calling pitches will be permitted.
The new rules prohibit coaches from communicating with any other player besides the catcher on defense and with any player while batting. The coach must also be in the dugout when using the communication device.
Game management by umpires was addressed with a rule change.
The edit removes spectators’ behavior from the umpire-in-chief’s jurisdiction when deciding to forfeit a contest. Only infractions by players, coaches or team/bench personnel are under the umpire’s jurisdiction. The committee agreed that poor behavior by spectators should be handled by game administration.
BASKETBALL
Teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus.” This change eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.
In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter, and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.
WRESTLING
Wrestlers will be able to wrestle in six matches in any one day of competition. The six-match limit includes championship and consolation matches and excludes forfeits.
The increase from five to six matches for regular-season competition follows the change two years ago, which permitted six matches in any one day of tournament competition.
With experiments held last year by state associations with no reported injuries, the committee thought the increase to six for regular-season competition was a natural progression.
With risk minimization in mind, the committee also approved a rule, which states that no contestant shall wrestle in more than 10 matches in two consecutive days.
