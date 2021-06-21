STEM — A loud third inning and a quiet evening at the plate brought an end to East Carteret’s baseball season in the third round of the 1A state playoffs.
The second-seed Mariners (13-4) fell short of their first trip to the regional final in five years Saturday with a 6-5 loss at Granville Central (10-7) thanks in part to a measly three-hit offensive effort.
“We couldn’t catch a break,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “It was a long ride. A lot of things go into it. We had that snafu there in the third.”
After taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, East committed three straight errors with two outs in the bottom of the frame, giving up two runs. Players were barking at each other in a moment that saw the team briefly unravel.
A run in the top of the fourth settled things down for the team, and even after a messy first four innings, the score stood tied 3-3.
“They didn’t quit,” Griffee said. “They stayed tough, and we had a ballgame. You would think with everything that went on, we would have been out of it.”
Bennie Brooks, in his first pitching start of the spring – he entered the game with 5 1/3 innings of pitching experience this season – looked pretty good on the mound for a shortstop.
Entering the bottom of the sixth, he had given up three runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
“Bennie came out like he’s been throwing all year,” Griffee said. “It shows what kind of player he is.”
Brooks finally ran out of gas in the sixth, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks.
Freshman Tanner Goodwin made just his fourth appearance of the season with the bases loaded, and after giving up a hit to surrender the Panthers’ sixth run of the game, struck out a batter to get out of the pressure-packed jam.
The Mariners entered the top of the seventh trailing by three, which was two more hits than they had mustered up to that point.
It looked as if the club had failed to bring its bats with on the 185-mile trip from Beaufort when, down to their last out, Shamel Baker gave East its second hit of the night to put runners on first and second after a Mason Rose walk.
Brody Nelson cleared the bases and made it a 6-5 game with a single to right field. Jacob Gillikin was called out on a check swing in the next at-bat.
“It was a good ballgame,” Griffee said. “All you can ask is to give yourself a chance, and we did that. I’m proud as heck of them. It was a great season, and I’m going to miss the seniors.”
Underclassmen led the way for a Granville squad that advanced to its first regional final in program history.
Sophomore Dylan Laws went four innings on the mound in the start and was relieved by freshman Brendan Chamberlain.
“Everybody is in the same boat when you’re going three a week,” Panthers coach Barry Moore said of his pitching staff’s performance in the third game in five days. “Everybody is deep into pitching. Everybody is into their bench.”
Laws gave up three runs, but none earned, on one hit in four innings, striking out four and walking five. Chamberlain surrendered two runs on two hits in three innings, striking out one and walking two.
“I just have confidence in the guys that they will work it out,” Moore said. “A walk is OK, a walk or two is OK. They don’t get it into their heads where if they do one bad thing, or if they boot something, that it is over. It is easy to walk out there and get them to reset. They did really well.”
Neither coach was particularly happy with his team’s performance.
While Granville had 10 hits, it struggled mightily in the field, committing six errors, leading to three unearned runs.
The club also left runners in scoring position in four innings, including the bases loaded in the sixth. The Panthers left a runner on third in the first, a runner on first and third in the third, and on first and second in the fourth.
“Both teams had equal chances to win,” Moore said. “Both of us were trying to give each it to each other the whole game. It wasn’t our best performance, but it was good enough to get to the next round.”
The Mariners also left runners in scoring position in four innings, including the bases loaded in the first. They had runners on first and third in the fourth, first and second in the fifth, and on second in the sixth.
“It can be tough, especially on the road,” Griffee said. “You get off the bus, playing somewhere else, and you leave three on in the first inning. It’s hard to overcome that. A base hit here, there, a ball gets down, and maybe it’s a different game.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret.…..002 100 2 - 5 3 3
Granville.….....102 003 x - 6 10 6
WP – Chamberlain
LP – Brooks
E. Carteret leading hitters: Baker 1-4, run; Nelson 1-4, RBI; Brooks 1-4.
Granville leading hitters: Currin 2-3, run; Underwood 2-4; D. Laws 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Falls 1-3; Tressler 1-4, RBI, run; W. Laws 1-4, run; W. Laws 1-4, run; Greathouse 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.