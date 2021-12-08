NEW BERN — The county was represented well at the annual Swiss Bear Classic Wrestling Tournament at New Bern on Saturday.
Of the 14 weight divisions, nine were won by wrestlers for either Croatan, West Carteret or East Carteret.
The Cougars led the way with four weight division winners to finish in second place with 130 points, just shy of Havelock’s 132.5 to win. The Patriots placed sixth with 109.5 points and the Mariners ninth with 61.
-------------
Croatan had wrestlers competing in 13 of the 14 weight divisions, with four capturing victory and another placing third.
Gavin Cohen (8-1) won at 113 pounds, Cody Raymond (7-2) won at 145, Drake Egan (9-2) won at 160 and Landon Gray (10-1) won at 182, and A.J. Pile (6-4) placed third at 220.
Gray undoubtedly had the toughest finals matchup, defeating Bryston Desousa (12-1) of Dixon in a 3-2 decision. He reached the first-place match with a 7-3 decision over West’s Hiroki Cruz after pinning Swansboro’s Sean Kelly in the second round.
Egan only wrestled three times, never allowing a point in two matches and capturing a 5:12 pin over White Oak’s De’Jon Fifer (10-4) in the semifinal. In the first-place match, he won by 7-0 decision over Carson Hathaway (15-3) of D.H. Conley.
Raymone was one of just two Cougars to finish his afternoon with a pin, and his was quickest. He finished off Klint Rhude (8-3) of Swansboro in 2:55 after reaching the finals with a 9-2 win by decision over Dixon’s Justin Root (14-2).
Cohen also ended his tournament bracket with a pin, putting Havelock’s Sam Brody (10-3) to the mat in 3:54. He captured pins in all three of his matches, defeating Kevin Newcombe of New Bern in 4:36 in the semifinal and Bryanna Luihn of Wake Forest in 1:28 to start his bracket.
Pile was knocked out of the winner’s bracket when he lost by 5-1 decision to Lance Deane (12-1) of Havelock but finished the tournament with 12-6 win by decision over Zander Riley (9-4) of Swansboro.
-------------
The Patriots had four podium placers at the tournament, including three division winners in Skyler Oxford (9-1) at 120 pounds, Cole Reynolds (10-0) at 170 and Joshua Knipe (9-1) at 195.
Knipe had the closest victory of the group with his 3-2 win by decision over Chase Salter (11-4) of White Oak. He reached the finals with a 12-0 major decision over D.H Conley’s Jamie Jinks after he pinned Joyce Mukungampio of New Bern in 2:38.
Oxford finished his day with a pin in 2:35 over Seth Bliss (11-2) of Havelock. He captured a pivotal 11-8 win by decision over D.H. Conley’s Christopher Bonner (17-3) to reach the finals.
Reynolds, after pinning Jason Rodriguez (10-3) of Southwest Onslow in 41 seconds in the semifinal, walked away with a division win in a 9-6 decision over Adrian Desousa (12-3) of Dixon.
Isaac McPherson (8-2) placed second at 285 pounds when he was pinned by division winner Taevion Cox (10-1) of New Bern. McPherson reached the finals with a 2-1 decision over Jaylen Jones (10-4) of Havelock.
------------
The Mariners entered the tournament with only one Swiss Bear weight division win in the program’s history, but they left with two more to add to the list.
Shane Hatfield (8-0) won at 138 pounds, and Daniel White (14-2) captured the 220-pound weight class.
Hatfield pinned his way through his bracket, finishing his tournament off with a 3:00 pin of Gerald Johnson (14-3) of West Craven. He reached the finals with a 3:27 pin of Havelock’s Jaylen Jarman after pinning Braden Reynolds (4-6) of West in 3:31.
White won two tight matchups before capturing his final with a 5:56 pin of Havelock’s Lance Deane (12-1). He won by a 3-1 sudden victory decision over New Bern’s Logan Shiers to reach the first-place match. His first bout was a 4-2 decision over Johnathan Harness (7-6) of Dixon.
Hayden Williams (5-2) placed fourth at 285 pounds, reaching the consolation finals but losing an overtime 2-1 tiebreaker decision to Havelock’s Jaylen Jones (10-4).
