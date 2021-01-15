NEW BERN — Croatan swept a dual swim meet at New Bern last week, winning the boys meet by a 94-50 score and the girls meet by an 87-57 tally.
The boys won all three relays.
Nathan Michalowicz, Patrick Reindl, Matthew McCray and Will Barker took the 200-yard medley in 1 minute, 42 seconds, and then placed first in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:34.
Rylan Feimster, Aiden Pesko, Luke Kahrimanovic and Harrison Milano captured the 200-yard freestyle in 1:46.
Barker gained the victory in the 100-yard freestyle in 49.06 and also swam to triumph in the 100-yard backstroke in 53.28.
McCray earned the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly in 59.12 and claimed second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:59.
Reindl won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:22 and ended up third in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:53.
Harrison Milano finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.54.
Kahrimanovic took the runner-up spot in the 100-yard freestyle in 59.11 and garnered third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:21.
Michalowicz placed second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.
Four other Croatan swimmers also earned runner-up finishes with Feimster clocking in at 2:40 in the 200-yard individual medley, Pesko timing in at 5:51 in the 500-yard freestyle, Ryan Michalowicz stopping the watch in 1:13 in the 100-yard backstroke and Jackson Brooks touching the wall in 1:22 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Teal Edholm. Avah Beikirch, MJ Klaumann and Grace Meyer won two relay events in the girls meet, taking the 200-yard medley in 2:12 and the 400-yard freestyle in 4:21.
Edholm was first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:33 and first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:11. Klaumann captured the 50-yard freestyle in 27.02 and gained the win in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:10.
Beikirch claimed the runner-up spot in two races, timing in at 1:26 in the 100-yard butterfly and clocking 2:26 in the 200-yard freestyle.
Meyer placed second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:06 and took third in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.54.
Ella Campbell was victorious in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:21 and took third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:36.
Three other Croatan swimmers earned runner-up finishes with Mackenzie Sampson timing in at 2:56 in the 200-yard individual medley, Madison Herring clocking 1:30 in the 100-yard breaststroke and Maeve Burns touching the wall in 7:28 in the 500-yard freestyle.
