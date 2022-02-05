There is a phrase athletes and coaches love: “Challenges are a good thing.”
They’re right, too. Challenges are a benefit to athletes. They teach coping skills and how to overcome adversity. What are sports without the obstacles and hurdles that shape the games we love?
Sports without adversity would be downright boring. Like cotton to a T-shirt, adversity is part of the fabric of what makes sports so rewarding. Without it, every season the best teams on paper would simply show up, grab their trophies and go home. Like a mathematical equation, games could be determined by quantifiable measurements and appraisals.
Instead, it’s the little details like injuries and mistakes and the intangible qualities like momentum shifts and miracle moments that create the most memorable games.
What about the challenge of losing? That’s part of sports, too, right? Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. However, what if you only mostly lose and hardly ever win? Is that the kind of challenge that shapes a rewarding sports experience?
That’s what the players and coaches for the Croatan boys and girls basketball teams are figuring out this season. After banner seasons for both programs last winter, the two teams are having down years. The boys team is 1-16 overall and 1-7 in the 3A Coastal Conference and the girls team is 3-12 overall and 2-6 in the league.
I don’t know what it’s like inside those locker rooms after a game. I don’t know what it’s like for those student-athletes who are balancing school, social lives and dedicating their time and energy to a sport they love to play.
I know success shouldn’t be measured only by what’s on the scoreboard. A team may lose, but the players improve moment by moment, game by game. There’s lessons in losing, to be sure, but I also know it can’t be easy to do it over and over again.
Every night the athletes have to watch the other team celebrate, leave the locker room frustrated and possibly discouraged, and then report to practice the next day and try to start fresh.
Coaches have to watch the film, look for any and every advantage they can spot, wanting desperately to help their players get the wins they know they deserve.
Parents juggling family schedules to attend games are proud to support their children no matter the result, but it’s hard to watch the losses take their toll when you just want them to be happy.
Losing is hard, that’s the stone-cold truth. For that reason, I tip my hat to the guys and gals at Croatan this season. I’ve covered half a dozen games for the Cougars, and I’ve never seen either team lose a shred of desire, sportsmanship or respect for their coaches and the game.
I’ve seen players for other losing teams boil over at coaches, but not with these two teams. I’ve seen coaches scream until they’re red in the face at a team in the midst of a long losing streak, but not these coaches. I’ve seen student sections and fans stop attending games when the wins stopped coming, but not the “Croatan Crazies.”
Basketball is a great sport. It’s fun to play, and it’s even more fun to win. But more than that, it’s about being part of a team, finding a sense of belonging and feeling a part of something greater. Even if the score doesn’t show it, every team wins individual battles every time it takes the court.
I’ve seen those individual battles won more than a time or two from both Croatan teams. I’ve seen Brent Eilertson for the boys carry the offense on his shoulders when all other scoring options stopped working in a tough rivalry loss. I’ve seen Luke Green and Max Cardona win unfavorable matchups for big scoring nights, watched Ginger Hayden of the girls team put up double-doubles and fight tooth and nail for jump ball possessions in a 20-point game.
Boys coach Will Sutton and girls coach Andrew Gurley put in the same work and preparation as every other coach at their level. The players report to practice and warm up before games with confidence. The rewards for those efforts come in many colors, but many of them reach beyond the scope of a final score and a record.
I started this column with the name “Keep Pounding” because I believed the act of true perseverance through adversity was the most remarkable aspect of sports. Failure shouldn’t be hidden away. It’s a very real and valuable part of the games we love.
A true love of the game and a love for being part of a team are what define a player. From everything that I’ve seen, they’re qualities shared by every student-athlete wearing a Croatan jersey this winter.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
