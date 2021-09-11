CARTERET COUNTY — Most of the county’s road races slated for this fall are still on as scheduled.
Last year saw the cancellation or postponement of road races statewide, but this year marked the return of those events as the pandemic appeared to wind down over the summer.
The latest surge of the Delta variant has given rise to concerns on social media of whether or not the remaining 2021 races would continue, but organizers say they are pressing forward.
Emerald Isle Marathon
The Emerald Isle Marathon will pick up where it left in 2019 with a full Boston Marathon-qualifying marathon, a half marathon and a 5K on Saturday, Oct. 30.
“We are back and ready to go,” race director Candace Dooley said. “I’m very excited because we weren’t able to race last year at all. We’re ready to get people back together. Our registration numbers are higher than usual at this point in the leadup because people are ready to socialize and run together again.”
As of Sept. 1, the race had just under 800 entrants, including a record 133 registered for the full marathon. The old benchmark for the 26.2-mile race was 113.
“Those are great numbers,” Dooley said. “I’m going to have to go out and buy more medals, which is a good thing.”
Registration for the race will continue until Tuesday, Oct. 26. All three races will start at the Western Ocean Regional Access on Islander Drive.
The full marathon will start at 7 a.m., the half marathon at 8:35 and the 5K at 8:45. All runners must finish by 1 p.m.
For marathon runners, paces will be available at times of 3 hours, 5 minutes, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30 and 5:00. They will carry signs with those times listed and will be in uniformed shirts.
There will also be water and Gatorade stations and port-a-potties spread out along the courses of all three races.
Early bird packet pickup will be Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4-7 p.m. The other time provided will be 3-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Typically, the event is held in the last week of March, but this year it was postponed as the pandemic raged on. The race committee is deciding soon whether or not to keep the race in the fall going forward.
“I’m leaning in that direction, personally,” Dooley said. “I think the weather at the beach in the fall is beautiful. We do run the risk of hurricanes, but there is always going to be a weather risk when you run an outdoor event.”
Core Sound Run
The Core Sound Run was all set to go on as scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 30, but last week, that changed when the race committee opted to cancel next month’s event.
At the beginning of the month, race director Karen Amspacher said they were still “holding on for right now,” but she reached out to the News-Times on Friday afternoon to relay the change.
“Our run is primarily focused on families, community and school teams,” she said. “With COVID pretty much out of control in the schools, we were nervous to proceed. We’re not sure how many would be able to participate, so for now, all of our energy is redirected for the 2022 race, our comeback race.”
N.C. Seafood Festival
Fun Race
Taking the place of the old Triple Bridges Road Race, the Seafood Festival Fun Race will be an entirely new event on Saturday, Oct. 2.
It will feature flat, out-and-back 10K and 5K courses all taking place in Atlantic Beach.
Signups hadn’t opened just yet when the News-Times spoke to first-year race director Bob Sherwell on Sept. 2, but he does expect a good showing after probing interest.
“We have had very positive feedback so far,” Sherwell said. “We haven’t opened up registration yet, but everyone we’ve spoken to has been very interested.”
Registration will be open until the day of the race, with packet pickup beginning at 7 a.m. and both races starting at 8 a.m.
The Atlantic Beach Circle on Atlantic Boulevard will serve as the start and finish location for both courses. The courses will take runners to the intersection of Highway 58 and the Atlantic Beach Causeway before heading east toward Fort Macon State Park.
After the race, there will be an awards ceremony and refreshments available.
There will be other road races this fall, as well, all of which appear via race websites and social media to still be on as scheduled.
There will be the Tough Oaks Obstacle Course Race in Newport on Saturday, Oct. 9, the 5-mile Tuna Relay in Atlantic Beach on Friday, Oct. 22, the Beaufort Bridge Run 5K in Beaufort on Saturday, Nov. 6, the Loaves and Fishes’ Run for Recovery in Beaufort on Saturday, Nov. 12 and the GYM @ Cape Carteret Aquatic Center Turkey Trot in Cape Carteret on Thursday, Nov. 25.
