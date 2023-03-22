SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls lacrosse team scored its most decisive win of the season Friday with a 14-2 road victory at Swansboro.
The Cougars (3-2) were coming off their worst loss of the spring, an 18-4 defeat at home to Hoggard. The big swing was an uncharacteristic departure from the team’s first three games, which were all decided by four goals or less.
Swansboro dropped to 1-3 with the loss. The game marked the start of Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference play for both teams.
The Pirates’ program only started last season, while Croatan’s began in 2020. The two teams played twice last season, with the Cougars winning both games.
Eight Cougars made the scoresheet in the win, led by 10 scoring points from Lauren Hayden. She scored twice and dished eight assists.
Samantha Hall led the goal-scoring effort with three, followed by two apiece from Maddie Sutton, Olivia Caulder and Graci Pickler. Audrey Kirkwood, Ginger Hayden and Estrella Barajas-Gomez scored one each.
The Cougars took 31 shots total, compared to just seven for the Pirates. Croatan scooped up 30 groundballs, led by six from Sutton and five apiece from Hayden and Pickler.
Starting goalie Devan Maready played the first half and finished with three saves. Sophia Adkins subbed in after the break and tallied two saves. Both goalies allowed one goal apiece.
There was no scoring information available for Swansboro.
In the loss to Hoggard on Thursday, Hayden scored all four goals while Caulder had one assist. Maready tallied seven saves in the net.
Hayden leads the team in scoring with 16 goals and as many assists through five games. The Cougars were without second-leading scorer, Kate Wilson, after the senior rolled her ankle in a 10-6 win over New Bern on March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.