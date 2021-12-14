PREP RESULTS
DEC. 13
Girls Basketball
West Carteret 44, New Bern 23
UPCOMING PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
DEC. 14
Wrestling
West & Havelock @ Swansboro
White Oak & Lejeune @ Croatan
DEC. 16
Wrestling
East, West Craven & Manteo @ Croatan
DEC. 17
Basketball
East @ Croatan
Wrestling
Croatan & Lejeune @ White Oak
DEC. 18
Basketball
West Boys Basketball @ Cumberland County Holiday Classic
Wrestling
Hard Nor'Easter Dual
