bball

PREP RESULTS

DEC. 13

Girls Basketball

West Carteret 44, New Bern 23

UPCOMING PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

DEC. 14

Wrestling

West & Havelock @ Swansboro

White Oak & Lejeune @ Croatan

DEC. 16

Wrestling

East, West Craven & Manteo @ Croatan

DEC. 17

Basketball

East @ Croatan

Wrestling

Croatan & Lejeune @ White Oak

DEC. 18

Basketball

West Boys Basketball @ Cumberland County Holiday Classic

Wrestling

Hard Nor'Easter Dual

