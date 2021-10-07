OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team only needed one goal to keep its win streak alive on Tuesday.
The Cougars (8-2-1 overall) hosted Swansboro (7-6 overall) for a 3A Coastal Conference clash between the league’s top two teams and won 1-0 on a Jack Melton goal. The victory marked their fifth straight and eighth without a loss. One match during the unbeaten streak ended in a tie.
In the latest RPI ratings from the N.C. High School Athletic Association, Croatan was ranked No. 2 in the 3A east. The 2A state champion from the spring during the coronavirus-amended season before moving up to 3A this fall is listed behind Jacksonville, which it beat 4-2 on Aug. 18.
Swansboro was rated No. 11 in the region from the second wave of ratings. Both teams came into the match as the only undefeated teams left in the 3A Coastal, but Croatan improved to 3-0 while the Bucs dipped to 2-1.
Melton’s unassisted goal came in the first half of the Swansboro match. Keeper James McCargo had four saves to give the Cougars their third clean sheet in four games.
Swansboro keeper Zander Riley made two saves and Drew Pittman another. Croatan earned five corner kicks to Swansboro’s two and committed 14 of the game’s 21 fouls.
The game raised money for Red Card Cancer, a nonprofit organization founded by Croatan assistant coach Paul Payne to raise funds for cancer research.
Croatan will host Richlands (7-6-1 overall, 1-2 conference) on Thursday.
