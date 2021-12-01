(Editor’s note: This is an article by Dr. Bogus originally published in the News-Times December 1996.)
On a warm, sunny Sunday in late November, just before the Thanksgiving holiday, I was fishing a hole about one mile up from Bogue Inlet. Bogue Inlet is a beautiful region of Bogue Banks, the East West running barrier island at the most southern reaches of the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
It's a nice hole, I'd say a six-to-seven-man hole at best, no funny stuff, just an opening in the sandbar and closed on both sides, like a horseshoe. It had been a productive hole throughout the summer, black drum, red drum and the like, Spanish and blues, a good hole. Now along with the rest, specks, speckled trout, officially spotted sea trout, it's fall you know, almost Thanksgiving. I'd been fishing there up and down the beach most of the morning, plugging for trout with MirrOlures, grubs, the usual.
Late in the morning, a family, actually two, in two 4-by-4 pickups drive up and join me. One of the men, walks over and says, “How ya doin'? I'm Mike. I work over at Bogue Field.”
Bogue Field, it's the air base a few miles away, over on the mainland. Well, we exchange pleasantries. He explained how he was here with his wife and his friend and his friend's wife, and of course his grandpa, and how they come here a lot. We then each boasted how this hole had produced drum and trout for the each of us, and so on. We then went on our ways, I plugged, they rigged, we spent the pleasantness of the afternoon fishing, occasionally communicating via nonverbal gestures.
One thing you must never do when surf casting is take your eyes off of the surf. Don't get distracted, even for a moment, and never, never, never, ever turn your back on the... **CRASH** “man down” was the cry. Well, Mike had done the unthinkable, turned his head or back or something, anyway he went from fishing to the fine art of swimming in waders in an instant. Sand in his reel, 50-degree water trickling its way down to the toes of the waders.
The reaction was immediate, fighting the surf and beach for control of his body. Mike finally emerged from the water unaided. In an attempt to cover his embarrassment, Mike instantaneously lashed a blue streak of profanity that should have, in a perfect world, cleared the sand from his reel and dried the cold, salty water from his waders and reestablish his rightful position in the universe.
Well, it didn't work. Mike, dripping and cursing, friends and family hiding their smiles, he retreated to the cover of the passenger side of his pickup, stripped in defeat to what of his undergarments had remained dry, not many I might add, and re-garbed himself in fresh, dry attire. He now rejoined the rest of us, his wife, his friends and of course grandpa, to face the music as it were.
But this story is about grandpa. Mike's grandpa was a man of 82 years and had been fishin' these parts, Bogue Banks, for the better part of the 20th century. It's fall, and grandpa knows trout. So, he was here just like he'd been the year before, and the year before that, and so on. Grandpa was dressed for trout, with his hip-hugging boots hooked at his waist, several layers of plaid flannel shirts and a cap that had fished with him for the better part of this century as well. Gramps had one, maybe two, rods, one sand spike, his sand chair and a pile of cut shrimp – two, three, maybe four pieces per shrimp, if they were big. He was ready for an afternoon of troutin'.
Once grandpa baited his hook, he would place his rod over his right shoulder, walk slowly down the beach on the outgoing wave, measuring its retreat with the precision of the Acapulco cliff divers. He proceeded to cast the shrimp and its accompanying 3 ounces of lead with the snap of his wrist, turn his back to the now incoming wave, with the earned confidence of his 82 years, place his rod back over his right shoulder and retreat back up the sandy slope, cranking his reel in reverse. Once he reached his destination, he turned and gently, if not gracefully, lowered himself into his chair, placed his rod across his lap and assumed the troutin' position.
Grandpa would, from time to time, when he chose, when it was right, slowly retrieve his line, crank crank, back up the sandy slope, crank crank, sinker in tow, crank crank crank, scratching a thin line in the sand, up to his feet. He would check the bait for damage and replace it if necessary, then carefully, if not gracefully get up, walk back to water's edge on the outgoing wave, cast, turn and retreat to his chair just as precisely as he had done before.
This went on much of the afternoon, me and my pluggin', Mike and the others chuckin' lead, occasional black drum or such, when, almost unnoticed, grandpa's rod became alive. Grandpa, just as before, started to crank crank, crank-crank crank, then again, slowly one crank, then another, then another, and so on. Finally, someone, Mike's wife I think, yelled, “Gramp's got a fish.” Well maybe a pinfish or drum or something, but by now, gramps had been crankin' long enough that we all could see that it was a trout. Beautifully silvered, black speckles, 2, maybe 3 pounds, no match for grandpa. Somebody, maybe Mike's wife or someone, yelled, “Get the net!” (Get the net? I thought). Well, luckily gramps ignored the commotion and kept a crankin'.
With grandpa fully in control, he'd done this a thousand times before, you know, the fish now emerged from the surf, up onto the hard, wet beach sand, up toward his chair. When with the efficiency and dedication of a flock of hungry gulls ready to poke out the fish's eyes, the rest of the entourage descended upon the fish, plucked it off the hook, placed the trout in the cooler in the back of the pickup and each in turn patted grandpa on the head in recognition of his triumph.
Well, grandpa, without looking up, sighed oh so slightly in acknowledgment. He then rebaited his hook, walked himself back down the sandy slope, measuring the retreating wave, just as precisely as he had done before. He cast his fresh piece of shrimp and 3-ounce pyramid sinker back into the hole, right along the west edge of the hole, turned, placing his rod on his shoulder, back cranking his reel and returned to his chair, put his reel on his lap, looking seaward, continued troutin'.
You know, Grandpa KNOWS trout!
---------------------
(Editor’s note: Back to present time with fall fishing news for December 2021.)
Hope all of you had a great Thanksgiving Day with family and friends. Here is a brief fishing report highlighting a few recent observations.
If it’s sea mullet you want, they’re in the surf and at the piers right now. On Thanksgiving night, there was a blitz of big sea mullet at Bogue Inlet Pier. The trick is fresh, people-eating shrimp and a rising tide in the dark.
For trout, the inside fishing is still going well, and there are still red and black drum and sheepshead in the mix too. On the beach and Bogue Banks fishing piers, the bite is sporadic with lots of juvenile spike trout. That’s usually a bad sign indicating the end is near. A few years ago, we had essentially no fall surf trout season, and there were indications that the fish passed us by just offshore. How did we know that? The shrimp trawls were netting unusual numbers of speckled trout.
Over the weekend, I fished several Bogue Sound and White Oak River creeks with little to no success. Reports were of some undersized fish. So maybe it’s time to try the jetties – Cape Lookout, Shackleford, Radio Island, Fort Macon and the little submerged jetty near the Fort Macon Coast Guard Station.
For the fishing piers, they report generally a slow week.
Oceanana Pier reports slow fishing with puffers, sea mullet and small specks. They closed for the season after business on Sunday.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a slow week with loads of spike trout and an occasional keeper, small puffers, a few mullet, lots of rays and the nighttime sea mullet blitz! They, too, closed for the season after business on Sunday.
Seaview Pier reports sea mullet, puffers and a few trout. They will remain open in the offseason during daylight hours.
Surf City Pier reports blues, trout and puffers but no drum. They will be open until Sunday and reopen sometime in March.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a slow week with black drum, puffers and some trout. During the offseason, they will be open during daylight hours, usually from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.