BEAUFORT — When you have a football roster of 23, adding three players is significant.
It’s even more significant when those three are big, strong and talented. And it’s even better when they’re winners.
Mason Rose, Thomas Wallace and Bennie Brooks aren’t unfamiliar faces. They’ve been mainstays of the baseball and basketball programs since they first stepped on the East Carteret campus as freshmen. This is the first year, however, the three seniors have stepped on the football field.
They last played in the eighth grade.
“I don’t know if they’ve been on a losing team in high school,” coach B.J. Frazier said. “For them, losing has never been an option, and I feel like that mentality has carried over to our team. They’re leaders on their teams, and that leadership has carried over too.”
The trio isn’t the only reason the Mariners have gone from 3-9 last year to 5-1 this season, but they’ve certainly played a major part in the improvement.
“They didn’t go through what the guys went through last year,” Frazier said. “I saw a change, a shift when they joined the team. They added depth, and more importantly, leadership. It’s been helpful for our young guys. They’ve made a huge difference, starting on both sides of the ball.”
The student-athletes were in the rotation for a basketball team that went 34-5 overall and 23-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference over the past two years, winning two league titles and visiting the third round of the playoffs each year.
As sophomores, they played on a baseball team that went 16-7 overall and 12-2 in league play to capture the Coastal 8 title. They entered last year with state championship aspirations, but the season was shut down by the pandemic just two games in.
They’re in agreement on many issues relating to their first foray into football: they’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, they aren’t surprised by how quickly they took to it, they are surprised by the team’s success, they wanted to play this year because they didn’t want to have any regrets, but they do regret not playing for the past four years.
Thanks to an offseason that begins in the spring, and then carries over with a busy summer schedule, football requires a lot of commitment from its players, and if one wants to work, enjoy his summer, or concentrate on basketball, it doesn’t leave much room for anything else.
Rose
Rose, Wallace and Brooks each had good reasons for not playing before.
“You can’t play football if you can’t practice in the summer, and I had to work,” Rose said. “If they would have played it in the spring every year, I most certainly would have played. If only they could have arranged it like that.”
He made up his mind he was going to play this year no matter what and was set to practice when he could in the summer for the usual August start to the season before it was pushed to the spring by the coronavirus.
“It’s awesome,” Rose said. “I realize I missed out on a lot during the first three years. I was definitely going to play this season. It was my senior year. I was going to have no regrets, leave it all out there. And then Bennie and Thomas decided to play after basketball, and that just made it that much better.”
Rose has been a revelation on defense, flying all over the field like a heat-seeking missile looking for something to hit. He’s led the way from his linebacker spot, coming up with sacks and tackles for loss in every game.
“He can tackle,” Frazier said. “He can play linebacker, he can play defensive end, he can play defensive tackle, he can run down on kickoffs, he can block, he can catch, he can do it all. He is also a tremendous leader.”
Rose said he isn’t afraid to hit anybody, and that hitting is his favorite part of the game. He’s also enjoyed catching the ball, which isn’t surprising coming from the baseball team’s catcher.
He’s been no slouch at tight end, producing seven catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns in six games.
Rose helped an offense that has hit the 50-point mark in three league games. The Mariners were on the wrong side of such games last season, giving up at least 50 points four times in a nine-loss campaign.
“To be honest, I am surprised we’ve played this well,” he said. “I don’t think anybody expected this. If we live up to our potential and play to the best of our abilities every game, I think we can do something.”
Like his two teammates, Rose has added size to an East team that has often lacked it over the years, standing 6-3 and weighing 215 pounds. His size, athleticism, classroom work and leadership would make him an attractive recruit for most college coaches, but he’s confident when he plays his last high school game, it will be his last game ever.
“I’ve played catcher since T-ball, and my arm is already shot,” he said. “It hasn’t done my knees any favors either. I’ve got some other health problems too. I just don’t feel like my body would hold up.”
He’s posted 23 RBIs in 45 career games – he ranked fourth on the team with 15 as a sophomore – and has also shined in a reliever role, striking out 20 and walking three in 21 innings with a 2.67 ERA.
Rose said he wants to become an insurance adjustor after he graduates.
Wallace
Wallace said he’s interested in working for the ferry system when he graduates but would take a college scholarship offer into consideration.
At 6-5, 310 pounds, with the kind of light feet that comes from playing basketball and first base in baseball, he may find an offer or two.
“Coaches are looking for offensive and defensive linemen,” Frazier said. “On defense, he’s pretty hard to move. It usually takes two people to move him, so that frees up our linebackers. He isn’t sloppy like a lot of kids his size. He can move pretty well.”
He’s shown plenty of ability on the baseball field, leading the team with a .348 average as a freshman and ranking fourth as a sophomore with a .373 average. He’s had 30 RBIs in 46 career games.
Wallace has been the backup nose tackle and starts at center for an offense that has averaged nearly 42 points per game. He noted he likes lining up at center because each play starts with the ball in his hands.
“He’s played extremely well at center,” Frazier said. “He has good footwork, and to be in his first year, he can come off the field and tell us what is going on. He’ll tell you about another team’s technique, their schemes. He’s a really intelligent, football-savvy kid. It helps us out as coaches. It’s great to have him on the team.”
Between working and wanting to have some fun in the summers, Wallace reported he wasn’t a good candidate for football. Now he wonders if that was the right path after all.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “I never thought it would be this much fun. I really do wish I had played all four years. I think we would have been really good by now if we all played this entire time.”
Despite the rigorous intellectual responsibilities that often come with playing center, Wallace took right to the position, even if it did take time to get used to playing with pads and a helmet on again after a three-year break.
On the physical side, it’s been an adjustment.
“I learned real quick that high school football isn’t middle school football,” he said. “Them boys have been working out for four years, and I haven’t, but it’s getting better every week. I’m still getting more comfortable, feeling pretty good, correcting my mistakes.”
Having played on the same team in other sports, and being basketball and baseball teammates with running back Jacob Nelson, and baseball teammates with quarterback Adam McIntosh, chemistry hasn’t been an issue.
“The past couple of years, we’ve done some winning,” Wallace said. “Us group of boys, we’ve made it happen, we’ve figured out a way to win. We like each other, we get along, and that is big on a team. If you’re willing to play for each other, you’re going to have more success. That is what makes a team.”
Brooks
Brooks led a successful basketball team as one of the best players in county history. Over 60 games during the past three seasons, he averaged 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals.
“People always told me not to play (football) because of basketball,” he said. “They said I might get hurt. I wish I would have played now, though.”
In a bit of irony, he may receive better college scholarship offers in his new sport.
A 6-4, 207-pound wide receiver with nine catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns – he’s also scored on a punt return and interception return – Brooks has shown flashes of big-play ability and loads of potential.
He said he hasn’t discounted the idea of playing college football, and his coach thinks it’s a legitimate proposition.
“With his size, and he’s quick, fast, has great hands, he is a nice prospect,” Frazier said. “He’s been good for us. He can cover some ground when the ball is snapped. I knew he could play football and be good at it, but of course, his focus was on basketball, and I completely understood that. It should have been. He is a great basketball player, but I knew his talent would transition to the football field.”
Brooks, who also starts at safety, offers a different look for an East program whose receivers often stand under 5-10. He just lacks some polish at the demanding spot after playing only six games.
“I think he just needs more development, but you can’t teach his size and athleticism,” Frazier said. “He could redshirt and develop more, technique-wise.”
Brooks and his teammates have been thrown into the football deep end.
Following its season opener and two quarantines by Richalnds and Trask, East had to play a game every four days to get its seven games in by the state-mandated April 9 end-of-season cutoff. A win on Monday at Trask gave them five games in 18 days.
“On one hand, it’s been nice, because we haven’t had to practice much,” Brooks said. “Games are a lot more fun than practice, but we have been playing games over and over, two a week now. I don’t get hit as much as some of those boys, so I’m not banged up like them.”
Brooks played quarterback in eighth grade, and he was used to being the main man in basketball, but he’s just fine with getting a few balls thrown his way at receiver.
“I wondered how I was going to do running routes and catching the ball, but I like it,” he said. “I like playing on the outside. I don’t need the pressure on me every play. It’s on Jacob and Adam, and that is fine with me.”
After standout regular seasons, Brooks, Wallace and Rose will now turn their attention to the postseason with the first round set for Friday.
“I think we can make some noise in the playoffs,” Brooks said.
