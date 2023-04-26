OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse program checked off a major item on its list Friday with a 20-2 win at home over First Flight.
The victory helped the Cougars capture their first-ever conference championship. They are 6-0 in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal and showing no signs of slowing down.
“We had three goals this offseason – win our first conference title, win a state playoff game and make some noise in the playoffs,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “It was nice to check off the first box.”
Ranked No. 1 in the 1A/2A/3A east and totaling seven double-digit wins this spring, the Cougars also upped their win total as a program with the First flight victory, moving to 12-2 overall.
The team finished 11-7 last year, 9-3 in 2021 and 1-3 in a coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The win over First Flight (7-4) followed a 15-7 triumph over New Bern on April 19, the team’s first action in two weeks due to spring break.
“We had a chance to get back into rhythm against New Bern and then against First Flight. Everyone was in sync with one another,” Moore said.
Croatan knew it would be better off in the rematch with the Nighthawks after it defeated them 11-8 without senior scorer Kate Wilson, but it was freshman Maddie Sutton who led the scoring effort in the rematch with seven goals. She ranks third on the team in goals this season with 35.
“She’s getting more and more comfortable,” Moore said. “She’s coming into her own and getting a better feel for high school lacrosse.”
Lauren Hayden had the most scoring points in the game with five goals and 12 assists, while Wilson slotted three goals and had one assist. Kiera Hughes, Graci Pickler, Olivia Caulder, Audrey Kirkwood and Riley Daniels scored one goal each, and Crystina Canady dished one assist.
Sutton also led the team in groundballs with five while Hayden scooped three. Wilson finished with seven draw controls while Sutton had five.
In the net, goalie Devan Maready tallied five saves over 42 minutes as the starter. Sophia Akdins made one save as the substitute.
The 18-point win was the Cougars’ most decisive one this spring. The only downside to winning so handily is, it’s difficult to keep starters on the field in the name of sportsmanship.
“We’re not ones to pour it on,” Moore said, “but with the playoffs around the corner, we’re trying to give our starters a chance to play together for longer than 20 minutes.”
The Cougars are riding a 10-game winning streak, and the last game on its schedule, at home against J.H. Rose on Thursday, is against an opponent they have already defeated 13-4 on April 4.
“I think we’re close to peaking,” Moore said. “I think we were playing some of our best lacrosse before the break. Then they had a chance to rest and get healthy again. I think it’s going to be a good time when the playoffs start. Now that we have pretty much beat the big teams on the eastern side, the girls know their expectations going forward.”
The state playoffs will be seeded on Friday and start on Tuesday.
