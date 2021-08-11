As I write this, we are only a few weeks away from the historical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season in mid-September, with two budding storms out there, we are up to named storms Fred and Grace already.
Here in coastal North Carolina, we have been stressed, not blessed, with way too many memorable named storms, the evil twins, Bertha (July 1996) and Fran (September 1996), the equally devilish twin brothers in September 1999, Dennis No. 1 and, yes, No. 2, and Floyd in September 1999 as I opened my Dr. Bogus.com business storefront here in Emerald Isle.
More recently, we “survived” Matthew (early October 2017), the deluge that was Florence (September 2018), the tsunami that was Dorian, over-washing Ocracoke in September 2019 and whose widespread damage is still being repaired even today.
We know the incredible breadth of the property and human damage caused by these storms, but there is also a profound effect on the beach itself and aquatic inhabitants of our oceans and estuarine backwaters. We all think of coastal cyclones as washing away our sandy beaches, but sometimes yes and sometimes no. Matthew deposited up to 4 feet of sand onto the Bogue Banks strand, whereas Florence moved sand far enough offshore from the beach as to not likely ever return naturally, thus the recent bout of beach nourishment here on Bogue Banks. Interestingly, much of the “fine structure,” the nearshore bars, like the beach outer bar and holes, almost always return in a surprisingly short order. Sand was moved, but the tidal action and currents remain and take over almost like nothing happened.
The violence of these storms, tropical and hurricane force winds, tidal surge and rough ocean and beach waves send fish and “bait” (yes, they know that they are bait!) scurrying to a safer offshore and deeper watery environment. So, what changes? Water quality, clarity and debris, salinity, oxygen content, water temperatures, among other more subtle changes.
Next week, I’ll consider how these changes affect our targeted fish and fishing.
---------------------
So how is fishing?
Although we are bordering the “F” named storm in Fred, we haven’t had any serious tropical storms yet, but we have had an excessively wet late spring and summer so far.
At my humble Emerald Isle abode, I’ve measured nearly 23 inches of rain since the end of May, and I know others of you have measured more than I have.
One of the most striking notes of fishing this summer has been the widespread abundance of the ribbon (cutlass) fish. These fish have been so abundant this year that anglers are actually targeting them from our ocean fishing piers, from Topsail to Bogue Banks and north to the Outer Banks. Over this past weekend, the ribbonfish were the main bait on king mackerel rigs at Bogue Inlet Pier. By the way, I am told that they apparently make good table fare!
From the pier to the surf, the fishing is in typical summer mode…s-l-o-w.
---------------------
So how are ocean piers doing?
Last week was a basically a washout, but Oceanana Pier reported a few blues, croakers and pigfish.
Bogue Inlet Pier fishing has been very slow and even less anglers than fish. There have been a few blues and even a blue blitz last Friday and a few king hookups, but none landed. There are a few scattered bottom fish like croaker and, of course, plenty ribbonfish.
Seaview Pier reports few blues and Spanish mackerel, mullet, croakers and nice sheepshead and, yes, still plenty of ribbonfish, such there are now people specifically targeting them, and they hadn’t seen them before last year.
Surf City Pier reports “nothing going on.”
Jolly Roger Pier reports slow fishing with a few Spanish early last week. Since then, not even many adventuresome anglers venturing out. Yes, summer slow!
---------------------
The surf continues to be a puzzlement with some bottom fish, croakers, pompano and sea mullet and only a rare blue or Spanish early and late.
Your best bet is probably Fort Macon as you get some of the fish in the deep water and structures in the port and turning basin. Think red and black drum, sheepshead, some blues and Spanish, sea mullet, gray and speckled trout too. When the fishing gets tough, the fishermen use real bait!
By the way, flounder fishing is off the charts, and many of the fish are in the citation territory, that is, when the season opens Sept. 1-14. As I noted last week, don’t forget the intracoastal docks, and how about the new high-rise bridge from Radio Island to Beaufort.
---------------------
Inside fishing is holding with red drum and trout still hitting topwater baits.
Reds are in small schools around the marshes and sand flats in the cool of the day.
Since the recent waterway dredging in Cape Carteret, including Deer Creek, I gave it a try over the weekend. The water is still very stained, and although I could see plenty of bait, I had no success.
Interestingly, the dredgers also removed the pine tree knocked down by Florence. I’m hoping that with the dredging of the Ferry Channel and associated channels, including the creek, that the area will attract more winter fish as the “local highway” is now opened and the creek water is deeper. Hmmmm, sounds good.
---------------------
Now that it is mid-August, the old drum fishing in the Neuse and New rivers is really heating up and looks like another good season.
Please carry out your catching and releasing of our beautiful state fish quickly and inflicting as little trauma as possible. These are the big-time breeding stock. Some of these fish are a spectacularly deep orange in color. Just beautiful!
---------------------
Offshore was a bit bumpy this week, but if you got out, there are wahoo and gaffer dolphin.
With the water warming, we often see the dolphin (mahi) coming within a few miles of the beach. Just keep your eyes open, looking for blue water or sargassum weeds along the beach or nearshore temperature breaks. I’ve seen some actually pass by Bogue Inlet Pier in mid-summer. Have you seen photos of the nice grouper catches? There are some very nice fish coming over the gunwales, and I’ve tried to get some specifics without any success.
There are still kings nearshore and barracuda and false albacore out of Bogue Inlet and Beaufort Inlet with some nice kings and albies east of the Cape Lookout Shoals.
Bogus notes
