MOREHEAD CITY — Another season, another undefeated 3A Coastal Conference record for the West Carteret baseball team.
The Patriots defeated Croatan 7-1 at home on Thursday to cement their conference championship with a 10-0 record. The Coastal was reshuffled in the offseason through realignment, but the result was the same for a program that went 9-0 in league play last spring. It’s the school’s fifth straight championship.
“We’ve been able to do this a few years in a row now, so hats off to the guys in this program who come in every day and put the work in,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “It’s a good team, and they battled another good team tonight and came out on top.”
Now, the No. 9-ranked Patriots (16-6 overall) await the state playoffs seeding results on Monday. The first round will kick off Tuesday.
Croatan (12-8-1) only lost two conference games this season, both to West. The Cougars are 8-2 in the Coastal and ranked No. 22 in the 3A east region per the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s RPI ratings.
Head coach Josh Shaffer got a better effort from his team than in the 10-3 loss in Ocean on April 12, but he still didn’t see the level of play expected from a team that came into the game with three straight wins via a combined 29-4 scoring advantage.
“I thought we pitched well, we just didn’t make plays when we had to,” Shaffer said. “I thought we competed, but we just have to find a way to lock in and make plays in the field and at the plate when we need it.”
West didn’t pull away with the game until the fourth inning, with two runs sparking a 6-0 stretch through the sixth. Brian Garner had a stellar night at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs.
His first run came in the top of the first inning. The leadoff hitter got on with a base hit, stole second and scored on a single from Tyler DeLuzio. He scored again in the sixth inning on a Blaine Norris double after he reached on a triple. His double in the fourth scored Brock Bird, too.
DeLuzio also had a strong night going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. He scored in the fifth inning on an error that also scored Norris. The error came shortly after Croatan put in reliever Owen Bellamy to replace starter Liam McFadden.
McFadden gave up five earned runs in four earnings, walking two batters and striking out four. He also scored the solo run for the Cougars, reaching on a single in the second inning and stealing home after he reached scoring position on back-to-back groundouts.
Bellamy tossed the last two innings for Croatan, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out four batters.
West starter C.W. Bayer pitched into the fifth inning, finishing with three hits and one earned run allowed and two strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings work. Jaxon Ellingsworth sat down four batters and gave up just one hit in 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan…….....010 000 0 - 1 4 2
W. Carteret.....100 231 x - 7 10 0
WP – Bayer
LP – McFadden
Croatan leading hitters: Byrd 1-3; McCray 1-3; McFadden 1-3, run; Michalowicz 1-4.
West Carteret leading hitters: Garner 3-4 (3B, 2B), RBI, 2 runs; DeLuzio 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; Ellingsworth 1-3; Howell 1-2; Mason 1-3, run; Morris 1-3 (2B), run; Norris 1-3 (2B), RBI, run.
