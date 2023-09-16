CONCORD — Cooper Webb participated in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship last weekend and took eighth overall.
The county native finished eighth in the first moto and seventh in the second to earn 30 points.
Chase Sexton won both motos to capture the event and leads the way with 50 points.
Jett Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger are next with 38 points apiece, followed by Dylan Ferrandis with 37, Ken Roczen with 36, and Jason Anderson with 32.
The first of the three-race playoff stretch last weekend at zMAX Dragway at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The second race will take place Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway, and the finals are slated for Saturday, Sept. 23 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Opening ceremonies at Chicago’s SuperMotocross World Championship will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The event will be broadcast live on Peacock, with two race re-airs, the first on NBC at noon on Sunday and the second airing on CNBC at 1 a.m. on Monday.
Ahead of the SuperMotocross event, Webb announced his return to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team.
The split from Red Bull KTM, his team of five years, took place over the summer.
“I’m super excited to be racing for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team again,” Webb said in a release. “It feels like a family reunion. It’s all the people that I started my career with, and I can’t wait to go racing with them again.”
Webb made his pro debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in 2013.
He notched an impressive tally of wins in the 250 class, earning back-to-back Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championships in 2015 and 2016, as well as the 2016 Pro Motocross 250MX title.
“Reuniting with Cooper Webb signals not just a homecoming, but also a bright horizon for the team,” Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager Jeremy Coker said. “We’re all pretty excited to get going and to see the legacy he will build in this new chapter with his home team.”
Webb went on to join Red Bull KTM after leaving Star Racing Yamaha in 2018 and became a title contender in the 450 class with a pair of Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX titles in 2019 and 2021 to go with a runner-up finish in 2020.
