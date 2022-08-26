MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points.
The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
Boats are awarded 400 points for the release of a blue marlin, 125 for the release of other billfish species and 50 for participation in a tournament. Points are awarded based on a boat’s best three tournaments.
Weldor’s Ark’s best outing came in the 42nd annual Swansboro Rotary competition in May, where the boat released five blue marlins over two days of fishing. On its first day of fishing, the team released three between 11:15 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.
The Swansboro tournament is the second in the series’ slate of eight over the summer, which gave Weldor’s Ark a substantial lead over the rest of the field with 2,000 release points before the month of June.
Other tournaments in the series were the Hatteras Village Offshore Open on May 10-14, Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament on June 1-4, Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on June 13-19, Big Rock Kids Tournament on July 13-16, Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament on July 20-23 and Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 13-19.
The series began the year with a slate of eight tournaments, but the Hatteras Grand Slam Tournament – scheduled for July 6-9 – folded after three years of COVID-19 and hurricane related cancelations.
After the Swansboro tournament, Weldor’s Ark only needed three more releases over the next five tournaments to shore up its victory. The boat released a blue marlin and a white marlin at the Big Rock Tournament and scored a blue marlin release and a sailfish release at the Ducks Unlimited Tournament. Greenwing angler Jacob Crowe also caught a 12.5-pound dolphin to help the boat win that tournament and $64,140 in prize money.
The boat also had a solid day at the Big Rock Kids Tournament with a blue marlin release. That one from Sailor White awarded the boat an extra 25 points as it came from a junior angler, but the 425 release points during the tournament was the boat’s fourth-best outing of the summer.
Fin Planner, a 58-foot Buddy Harris, captained by Mark Frontier, placed second in the series with 3,000 points, while Capt. Brent Gaskill of the 64-foot Jarrett Bay Builder’s Choice finished third with 2,604.7 points.
The largest dolphin category went to Develop’n Habits for a 38.9-pounder reeled in by 8-year-old Emma Kate Kleinhans.
April Mae won the wahoo division with a 50.2-pounder, and Desperado captured the tuna category with a massive 131.2-pound catch.
The lady angler winner was Sara Hanna Frontier of Fin Planner with the release of one blue marlin and one sailfish.
The junior angler division went to Will Hanley of Labrador with the release of one blue marlin and two sailfish.
The series prides itself on a high release rate – 99 percent in 2022 – but it also awards points for blue marlin weighing more than 500 pounds. The heaviest fish brought to the scales this year was a 532.7-pounder off The General.
There were 205 billfish entered in the series from the field of 55 boats. There were 128 blue marlin releases, 37 white marlin and 40 sailfish.
