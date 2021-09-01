OCEAN — The Croatan boys and girls cross country teams won their meets at home Saturday in the first-ever HWY 24 Light up the Night event.
Running at night with fluorescent paint splashed on their legs, the Cougars hosted two 3,000-meter relays and a 3K open. Fellow 3A Coastal Conference teams West Carteret, Swansboro, White Oak and Richlands also competed, as well as D.H. Conley.
“I think everyone who competed had a blast,” Croatan girls cross country coach Rico Quispe said. “The course was well-marked and lit, and the temperature was much cooler than during the day. We had 18 sponsors and several parent volunteers who contributed to the success of Croatan’s first invitational meet.”
Croatan
The Cougars won the boys relay event with a combined time of 52 minutes, 25.79 seconds, a full 14 seconds faster than second-place D.H. Conley.
Colten Rodriguez had the fastest split time with a 9:39.74 clocking. He finished with a lead of just under 12 seconds. James Wallace was next with a fourth-place time of 9:57.32, Matthew Quispe placed sixth in 10:19.98, Trey Austin placed ninth in 10:57.35, and Tyrese Cone finished in 17th with a time of 11:29.50.
In the girls relay, Croatan clocked a total time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 37.10 seconds. That time was 4 minutes faster than West Carteret in second place.
Navaya Zales recorded the fastest split time of 12:04.37, beating the next-fastest runner by nearly two minutes. Avah Beikirch placed fourth overall with a time of 12:34.27, Audrey Kirkwood placed eighth in 13:34.66, Ayla Zales ninth in 13:37.75 and Samantha Hal 12th with a 13:44.88 clocking.
The remaining 71 runners not competing in the relay event participated in the 3K open, with only individual placements awarded.
For the Croatan boys, top runners were Sean Manning in fifth place with a time of 11:31.59, Kenny Lombreglia in ninth with a 11:45.12 clocking and Cooper Stephens in 14th with a time of 11:56.40.
For the girls team, Kayla Hunt turned in the fastest time of 13:29.44 to place third overall. Cameran Ladd clocked a time of 13:51.31 to place fifth, Zenash Acevedo placed seventh in 14:06.854, Emilie Hayes placed eighth in 14:19.98 ,and Ashley Kirkwood was the 10th-place runner with a time of 14:32.83.
West Carteret
The Patriot girls placed second overall in the 3,000-meter relay with a combined time of 1:09:53.74.
West had two runners finish in the top 10 to get on the podium. Sara Windsor placed sixth overall with a time of 13:15.21, and Eliza Craig Parker finished seventh in 13:17.50.
The rest of the relay was made up by Ansley Jones in 13th place with a time of 13:57.31, Bella Counts in 21st with a 14:32.18 clocking and Riley Preston in 24th with a time of 14:49.95.
The West boys team placed fourth in the relay with a total time of 59:45.55. Hunter Guthrie was the fastest Patriot with an 11th-place time of 11:05.93. Landon Gray, Chance McCubbin and Carter Bass finished 20th, 21st and 22nd, respectively, with times of 11:40.80, 11:52.72 and 11:55.89. Ford Jenkins rounded out the relay team with a 33rd-place time of 13:09.04.
The Patriots had four more runners compete in the girls 3K open, led by Ryan Germain with a sixth-place time of 14:05.79. Elaina Sherline was 12th with a 14:35.13 clocking, while Tyler Collins placed 23rd in 15:34.58 and Nevaeh Giossi 35th in 17:40.89.
Eight runners from the boys team competed in the open, led by two top-25 finishes from Seth Nelson and Jack Snipes. Nelson placed 15th in 11:57.88 and Snipes finished 23rd in 12:30.87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.