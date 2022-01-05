The N.C. High School Athletic Association finally attempted to even the playing field in the 1A division with its latest realignment formula.
Instead of taking only enrollment into account as it had done historically, the association used a new formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Wells Fargo State Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school who receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
After just one of the three athletic seasons (fall, winter, spring) in the 2020-2021 calendar, here is the incomplete verdict: it worked, and it didn’t.
For more than a decade, nontraditional programs have controlled play at the 1A state championship level.
Nontraditionals are defined as metropolitan charter and magnet public schools and non-boarding parochial private schools that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns.
These schools haven’t just won in some sports – they’ve dominated, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
If you take football out of the equation – many nontraditionals don’t field teams – you see that nontraditionals won at least five of the six state championships in each of the previous four fall seasons.
Those sports include boys soccer, volleyball, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls tennis and girls golf
In 2018, nontraditionals went 6-for-6. In 2017, 2019 and 2020, nontraditionals went 5-for-6, only failing to win in girls golf.
And how did things go this fall after the new realignment formula? Nontraditionals weren’t quite as prolific at 3-for-6.
Looks like progress.
Or does it?
Swain snapped a 10-year nontraditional stranglehold on the girls cross country state championship.
Mount Airy broke a seven-year nontraditional girls tennis state championship run.
And Newton-Conover continued the traditional stretch of girls golf state titles.
The other three sports saw nontraditional programs continue to dominate.
Union Academy beat Neuse Charter in the volleyball state final to give nontraditional schools six consecutive crowns. Three of the state finals during this run, including the last two, have been all-nontraditional matchups.
Nontraditionals won their fifth straight state championship in both boys soccer and boys cross country.
Christ The King Catholic School beat Voyager Academy in the soccer state final. Each of the last five state finals have been all-nontraditional matchups, as has six of the last seven.
Bishop McGuinness won the boys cross country title, giving nontraditional squads eight of the last 10 championships. Christ The King Catholic School, Cornerstone Charter Academy and Corvian Community School joined Bishop to put four nontraditional teams in the top five.
It appears the 1A field is a little more equal looking at these results, but the realignment formula may have created as many problems as it solved.
Only five of the more powerful nontraditional programs moved up to 2A in the form of Pine Lake Prep, Lincoln Charter, Raleigh Charter, Community School of Davidson and Franklin Academy.
Fourteen nontraditional programs that have enjoyed plenty of playoff success in at least one sport remained in 1A, including Bishop McGuiness, Voyager Academy, Uwharrie Charter, Winston-Salem Prep, Christ The King Catholic School, Gray Stone Day, Henderson Collegiate, Wilson Prep, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, Mountain Island Charter, Falls Lake Academy, East Wake Academy, Neuse Charter and Rocky Mount Prep.
Even more disappointing, traditional schools became collateral damage in the effort to solve this problem. Many were bumped up a classification despite having enrollment numbers that should have kept them were they were.
Two of those are in Carteret County with East Carteret moving from 1A to 2A and Croatan from 2A to 3A.
East is now the smallest traditional 2A program in the state with an average daily membership of 534. Sixteen schools in the 1A division are bigger than East, including nine with an average daily membership of at least 600. Two nontraditional programs (Uwharrie Charter and Highland School of Technology) still in 1A have a bigger average daily membership than East.
Croatan is now the smallest 3A program in the eastern part of the state with an average daily membership of 874. Only four 3A schools in the western part have a smaller average daily membership, including two nontraditional programs, Lake Normal Charter (801) and Central Academy (857).
Twelve schools in the 2A division are bigger than Croatan, including five with an average daily membership of 1,000.
Until traditional programs like East and Croatan aren’t punished for the success of metropolitan nontraditional programs, this formula is going to need more work.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
