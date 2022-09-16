OCEAN — Croatan produced a couple of 5-4 finishes on back-to-back days this week in girls tennis.
The Cougars fell by the score to perennial power Greene Central on Wednesday after winning by the same marker on Tuesday against Dixon.
They are now 6-1 overall and tied with Swansboro for the top spot in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 3-0 record.
Greene Central is 9-3 and attempting to win a state-record 29th consecutive league championship. The Rams went 4-2 in singles against Croatan, while the Cougars went 2-1 in doubles.
The No. 2 doubles match went down to the wire with Greene Central’s Sidney Ramsey and Aubree Smith defeating Croatan’ Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman by a 9-8 (7-2) score.
The Cougars prevailed in the other two doubles matches with Ariana Cope and Grace Blair taking an 8-4 win over Rylee Greene, and Kristen Colie at No. 1 and Tayla Statham and Olivia Fails enjoying an 8-3 victory over Grace Baggett and Aubrey Beddard at No. 3.
Statham toughed out a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Smith in No. 5 singles, and Fails eased to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Beddard at No. 6.
Croatan went 5-1 in singles against Dixon while getting shut out in doubles.
Grace Blair took a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Dixon’s Sydney Jenkins at No. 2, Marissa Falcone earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Brinley Drayna at No. 3, and Haley Hartman claimed a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Sarah Scribner at No. 4.
Dixon fell to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the Coastal Conference.
Croatan will match up with West Carteret on Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park, the home venue for both teams, as well as East Carteret. The Patriots are 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the Coastal Conference.
Here are results of the matches:
Greene Central 5, Croatan 4,
Singles
No. 1: Rylee Greene (GC) def. Ariana Cope (C), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2: Kristen Colie (GC) def. Grace Blair (C), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3: Sidney Ramsey (GC) def. Marissa Falcone (C), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 4: Grace Baggett (GC) def. Haley Hartman (C), 6-3, 6-4.
No. 5: Tayla Statham (C) def. Aubree Smith (GC), 6-2, 7-5.
No. 6: Olivia Fails (C) def. Aubrey Beddard (GC), 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Ariana Cope/Grace Blair (C) def. Rylee Greene/Kristen Colie (GC), 8-4.
No. 2: Sidney Ramsey/Aubree Smith (GC) def. Marissa Falcone/Haley Hartman (C), 9-8 (7-2).
No. 3: Tayla Statham/Olivia Fails (C) def. Grace Baggett/Aubrey Beddard (GC), 8-3.
------------------
Croatan 5, Dixon 4
Singles
No. 1: Olivia Terry (D) def. Ariana Cope (C), 7-6, 6-2.
No. 2: Grace Blair (C) def. Sydney Jenkins (D), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Brinley Drayna (D), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4: Haley Hartman (C) def. Sarah Scribner (D), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Tayla Statham (C) def. Iabella Farias (D), 7-5, 6-3.
No. 6: Olivia Fails (C) def. Emma Vincent (D), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Olivia Terry/Sydney Jenkins (D) def. Grace Blair/Jill Chapman (C), 8-6.
No. 2: Brinley Drayna/Sarah Scribner (D) def. MacKenzie Sampson/Kylee Hertrick (C), 8-4.
No. 3: Izabella Farias/Emma Vincent (D) def. Reagan Faulkner/Savannah Lanto (C), 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.