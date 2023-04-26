EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cooper Webb is running out of time to make his move.
The county native made the best out of a bad situation Saturday in the 14th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
He finished fifth on the rain-drenched, deep-rutted track inside MetLife Stadium. Webb took fourth in the previous two races.
Prior to his back-to-back fourth-place finishes, he had produced seven straight podium finishes and stood in a tie for the season points lead with Eli Tomac.
He is the lone rider in the series to finish in the top five of every round.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider entered the main event trailing Eli Tomac by six points in the season standings but now trails by 11 with three rounds remaining.
“What a crazy turn of events with the insane weather tonight, making racing conditions extremely tough,” Webb said after the race. “Not the way I’d hoped tonight would go as my goal was to close in on the championship and not lose points. We at least made it out in one piece, and given the horrible racing conditions, I guess fifth overall wasn’t too bad. I need to rebound and throw everything at this championship next week in Nashville.”
The series will move to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday with the gates dropping at 3 p.m. The main event will air on both NBC and Peacock. The Monday re-air will take place at 1 a.m.
The skies opened and mother nature emerged in East Rutherford, New Jersey in the 14th round.
After qualifying sixth, Webb launched out of the gates in the opening 450SX heat of the night, maintaining a strong pace to secure second position.
In the time between the dry heat race and the main event, heavy storms in the region made for a rain-soaked racetrack ahead of the delayed main event.
Posting a calculated ride for a solid haul of points, Webb methodically picked his way through the ruts throughout the technical race, landing a fifth-place finish.
The two-time 450SX champion now trails by Tomac by 11 points with three races remaining, which means he no longer controls his fate. If Webb wins out and Tomac finishes second each round, Webb can gain only nine points.
Tomac placed second at East Rutherford.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider had a scare at the start of the evening. He crashed hard in the first qualification session and limped off course. What appeared to be a significant enough incident to slow his effort for the entire night was only a charley horse, but questions persisted when he finished fourth in his heat.
And then the rain came.
“(The rain) is the great equalizer as everyone says,” Tomac said after the race. “You just have to have the flow here. This is a real mud race. One of the gnarliest we’ve had in a long time. It was fun … just happy to get up here on the podium. You never know what’s going to happen in these conditions.”
Justin Barcia won his first Monster Energy Supercross race in two years on the muddy track in front of his hometown crowd in New Jersey.
While the rain was expected, it was a curveball nonetheless because all of the preliminary events were run in dry conditions. A lightning strike created a two-hour delay as rain soaked the track.
Barcia was determined during the race. One of the best riders in muddy conditions, he got a strong start but was second to Ken Roczen for the first six laps. As the conditions deteriorated, Barcia came alive. His aggressive racing style worked in his favor as the easiest way to complete passes was to slide in front of the competition.
Earlier in the race, he mistimed the move slightly on Chase Sexton as the two raced for second, which sent Sexton to the ground. Barcia perfected the move on lap six when he caught and passed Roczen who eventually finished third. Sexton took fourth.
Barcia, whose torrid pace allowed him to lap all but four riders, has been one of the hottest riders in the series with results of fourth or better in his last six races and podium finishes in the last three.
The only thing missing was a win.
He is fourth in the season standings, 50 points behind Tomac. Sexton is third, 21 points behind the leader. Roczen is fifth, 56 points back of the top spot.
