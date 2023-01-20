HAMPSTEAD — The Croatan wrestling team lost a dual at Topsail 43-26 on Wednesday.
It was the Cougars’ second match against the Pirates in a week, following a 42-32 loss in the Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Jan. 14. They dropped to 6-8 in dual action this season with the latest loss.
A lack of pins hurt Croatan in the rematch. It went 6-8 on the mat, but of those six wins, only two were pins. Topsail, on the other hand, earned six points by pin for six of its eight victories.
The match started at 132 pounds, with Croatan losing the first five straight weight divisions to face an early 25-0 deficit.
The most impressive win of the night for the Cougars came at 126 pounds, where Gavin Cohen (23-11) won a 14-1 major decision over Noah Reid (23-9). Cohen had also scored a 3:26 pin over Reid in the match at the Dan Varner Patriot Duals.
Croatan’s Cameron Sanchez (23-6) also got a win over a winning grappler with an 8-2 decision over Luke Williams (16-14) at 113 pounds.
Davis Foxworth (17-9) pinned Dallas Smith (5-23) at 106 pounds, Riley Ingels (18-11) won by 14-4 major decision over Robert Rouse (9-13) at 170, Blake Brewington (5-12) won by 4-0 decision over Michael Mockridge (3-24) at 220 and A.J. Pile (25-7) won by forfeit at 195.
Croatan’s regular season dual schedule is over, but it will compete in the 3A Coastal Conference tournament at Swansboro on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Here are results of the dual:
Topsail 43, Croatan 26
106 – Davis Foxworth (C) pin Dallas Smith (T).
113 – Cameron Sanchez (C) dec. Luke Williams (T), 8-2.
120 – Robert Tellez (T) pin Daschle Egan (C).
126 – Gavin Cohen (C) maj. dec. Noah Reid (T), 14-1.
132 – Ian Fritz (T) pin Tommy Williams (C).
138 – Donovan Gunn (T) pin Joshua Cerino-Bautista (C).
145 – Ethan Blevins (T) pin Jacob Parker (C).
152 – Mason Sheehan (T) dec. Angelica Steffy (C), 5-2.
160 – John Latta (T) maj. dec. Jarrett Mitchell (C), 12-2.
170 – Riley Ingels (C) maj. dec. Robert Rouse (T), 14-4.
182 – Aaron Martinez (T) pin Brayden McMahon (C).
195 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Blake Brewington (C) dec. Michael Mockridge (T), 4-0.
285 – Thomas Bennett (T) pin Roman Lynn (C).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.