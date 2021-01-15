JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret boys basketball team won just about every statistical category Wednesday night in a 57-56 season-opening loss to Jacksonville.
The Patriots shot better from the field (45 percent to 39), from beyond the arc (27 percent to 21) and from the free-throw line (75 percent to 60) while also out-rebounding the Cardinals 35-21.
However, a potential tying three-point shot at the buzzer was off the mark, and that proved the difference as West’s Jaxon Ellingsworth corralled the rebound and put it back in to provide the final one-point spread.
Ellingsworth scored a career-high 18 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting to go with eight rebounds. Teammate James Kenon had a double-double, going for 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 14 rebounds.
After the team’s dueled to a 29-29 tie at the half, West took a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter before getting outscored 21-17 in the final frame.
Dylan McBride had seven points, three rebounds and three assists for the Patriots, followed by Shane Graves and Rob Cummings each with six points.
Shawn Jones, Tymir Brown and Amaree Barber each reached double figures for Jacksonville with Jones going for 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Brown scoring 12 and Barber adding 10 points.
Simeon Morrison had seven points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret............... 17 12 10 17-56
Jacksonville.................. 13 16 7 21-57
WEST CARTERET (56) – Ellingsworth 18, Kenon 12, McBride 7, Graves 6, Cummings 6, Montford 3, Bradley 2, Gillikin 2.
JACKSONVILLE (57) – Jones 16, Brown 12, Barber 10, Morrison 7, Meyer 7, Benton 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.