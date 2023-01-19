MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team hit the pause button on its conference schedule Wednesday to beat Havelock 41-38 at home.
The Patriots (5-9 overall) were playing in their final nonconference game of the regular season, looking to reverse a trend of losing second games against nonconference foes it already beat.
They beat Kinston 37-34 on Nov. 22 but lost to the Vikings 51-46 on Dec. 13. They also defeated Pamlico County 64-56 on Nov. 30, followed by a 40-38 defeat to the Hurricanes on Dec. 14.
West defeated the Rams (6-12) at Havelock 61-42 on Dec. 2.
“The key tonight was not making the same mistake of letting an opponent come back on us,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We were focused on taking care of the ball and closing out the game effectively.”
West trailed 38-37 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, setting up the first of five timeouts in the final period.
On the other side of the break, Ella Graham put the Patriots back up by a point with a layup from the baseline. After a Havelock timeout, the Rams were called for a charge, but West turned the ball back.
The Patriots rode their lead until the six-second mark when freshman Chianne Jones was fouled for a one-and-one look from the charity stripe. She sank both shots to give West its final three-point lead.
“Those shots were cold-blooded,” Howell said. “She hadn’t played a lot tonight, so that was tough to go in there cold and knock those down. That’s who she is, though. She’s very hard to rattle, and she shoots free throws very well.”
Jones was one of five guards on the floor for West in the waning seconds. After Jones’ free throws, Havelock had one more possession, but a pass to the three-point line on the other end of the court was deflected safely away.
The deflection saved what would have been at least a chance for the Rams to tie the game. They had already shown themselves capable of the long shot in the game with five three-pointers. They sank four in the second quarter alone, including three from Harley Bonner.
“She had three wide-open looks in the first half, and we put a stop to that at halftime,” Howell said. “She had one more in the second half, but it was contested. She got chased off the line a couple times.”
Both teams were firing from deep in the second period with West sinking two. Skyler Setzer found the bottom of the net twice from beyond the arc to help her finish with 10 points. Teiona Frazier had one en route to a 15-point game.
Howell was pleased with what she saw on the floor, despite the late-game dramatics.
“Ella and Maura (Huber) rebounded the ball really well, particularly in the first half,” she said. “We also moved the ball better tonight late in the second half than we did against Swansboro (on Friday). There were some misses, but most of the shots were still within the flow of the offense.”
West will get back to its 3A Coastal Conference schedule on Friday with a trip to Dixon (0-3 conference). The Patriots are in fourth place of the league standings at 1-2.
Havelock will host D.H. Conley on Friday, Jan. 27.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Havelock.................................... 4 18 7 9 - 38
West Carteret........................... 9 15 6 11 - 41
HAVELOCK (38) – Bonner 13, Hurd 9, Stevens 4, Brantley 4, Frazier 3, Howell 2, George 2, Cypress 1.
WEST CARTERET (41) – Frazier 15, Setzer 10, Graham 5, S. Huber 5, Holmes 2, Jones 2, Snyder 2.
