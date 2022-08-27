AYDEN — East Carteret trailed Ayden-Grifton by one point early in the second quarter Friday night before rattling off three straight touchdowns to run away with its second victory in a row.
The Mariners beat the Chargers 29-14 to move to 2-0 on the early football season.
East, which opened the fall campaign with a 34-7 win over Swansboro, faced an 8-7 deficit in the second quarter when Jacob Nelson went to work. He hit Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka on long touchdown passes in the second quarter to give his team a 22-8 advantage at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Nelson ran in another score in the fourth to put the game out of reach at 29-8. Ayden-Grifton (0-2) scored with two minutes remaining to provide the finally tally.
The Mariners started the game strong by recovering the opening onside kickoff. Antonio Bryant then took the first play from scrimmage 45 yards to give his team a quick 7-0 lead after a Liam Harding extra-point kick.
East will put its undefeated mark on the line next Friday when it visits Croatan (1-1) for the first county matchup of the season. The Cougars defeated Pamlico 56-38 on Friday after starting the season with a 42-0 loss to Havelock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.