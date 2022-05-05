BEAUFORT — The East Carteret baseball team had built some momentum heading into spring break after a 0-6 start to the season.
The Mariners won three in a row and took league-leader Northside-Pinetown to the limit in an 8-6 loss in eight innings. Northside is 9-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The momentum came to a crashing halt, however, with a seven-game losing streak. East is now 3-13 and 3-6 in the CPC after a 15-3 defeat Tuesday to Southside.
“We were right there, but we’ve had some bad innings, and we’ve learned we’re not good enough to have bad innings,” East coach Daniel Griffee said.
Griffee’s squad, which has been outscored 85-39 in the losing streak, began with a bad inning in the senior night contest against the Seahawks, surrendering 11 runs in the top of the first.
“Not going to come back from that,” Griffee said. “I was just trying to get the seniors one last night out there, and it was just a tough night on the mound. And Southside played really good defense against us.”
East was 3-2 in the conference after the extra-inning loss to Northside on April 8 and looked like it could compete for second place in the CPC.
Four straight league losses have the Beaufort club ahead of only Lejeune (1-10, 1-8 conference) in the CPC.
Jacob Nelson and Shamel Baker were lost to shoulder injuries this year, and Adam McIntosh didn’t play after tearing his ACL during football season.
“We’ve been shorthanded,” Griffee said. “Not making excuses, we’ve just been limited this season. We only lose three seniors and have a bunch of sophomores, so hopefully they learned something.”
Tanner Goodwin was one of the sophomores who showed something this season. He hit a two-RBI double versus Southside. Fellow sophomore Jackson Hardy went 2-for-3 with a run.
East honored Jacob Gillikin, Tristen Nolen and Max Bernauer on senior night.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Southside.....(11)10 210 0 - 15 13 4
E. Carteret…...0 00 210 0 - 3 5 0
WP – Guiterrez
LP – Nolen
Southside leading hitters: A. Gerard 1-1 (2B), run; Barnes 4-5, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Coffield 3-4 (3B), RBI, 4 runs; Moore 2-4, RBI, run; Edwards 1-2, 2 RBI, run; S. Gerard 1-2 (2B), RBI, run; Hill 1-4, 3 RBI, run.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Doans 1-1; Hardy 2-3, run; Goodwin 1-3 (2B), 2 RBI; Gillikin 1-3, run.
