ROCKY POINT — The Croatan football team won its third straight game Friday with a 54-0 shutout of Heide Trask on the road.
The Cougars (3-1 overall) are tied with East Carteret for the lead in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference at 2-0 after beating Southwest Onslow 24-21 on March 5 and trouncing Dixon 59-0 on March 12.
Trask moved to 0-3 with the loss.
Alex Barnes scored Croatan’s first touchdown on a 20-yard run, followed by another 5-yard scoring run to put his team up 14-0 after point-after kicks from Aidan Kimbrell.
Dustin Hayden scored on a 1-yard run to put Croatan up 20-0 at halftime. In the second half, Colton Sullivan scored twice on runs of 2 and 25 yards. Barnes scored his third touchdown on a 39-yard run, while Brayden Stephens and J.J. Pritchett each scored on 11-yard runs.
Croatan will be at home for its next game on Saturday, March 27 against Richlands (3-0).
