FARMVILLE — The West Carteret football team’s second win of the season looked much like its first.
After giving up the first seven points of the game on Friday against Farmville Central, the Patriots (2-1) rattled off 24 straight points to run away with a 24-7 victory.
The Patriots scored 27 unanswered points in their opener against West Craven after trailing 3-0 at halftime.
Facing a 7-7 tie at the half against Farmville Central, West scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to create some separation.
Keegan Callahan, who scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, added a 1-yard touchdown, and Lamar Teel took an interception 95 yards to the house.
Jonah Lind capped the scoring with a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
The West defense shined, creating seven turnovers and limiting the Jaguars to less than 200 yards.
Teel had two interceptions and a fumble recovery to go with four tackles.
Xavier Jones and Callahan each tallied 10 tackles with Callahan adding two tackles for loss and an interception.
Noah Anderson registered eight tackles, and Dalton Newman had seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Cutler Newman and Rufino Miranda posted five tackles apiece.
Jasiah Jones and Josh Johnson each snagged an interception.
West quarterback Jaylen Hewitt threw for 128 yards, going 14-for-27, and Sean Cartwright led the team in receiving with four catches for 52 yards.
The Patriots will host Jacksonville next Friday. The Cardinals are 2-0 with a 14-0 triumph over Southwest Onslow (0-2) and a 38-6 victory over White Oak (0-1).
Farmville Central dropped to 0-3 on the season. The Jaguars started with a 38-6 loss to North Johnston (1-2) before taking a 30-29 defeat against North Lenoir (1-2).
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret............................. 7 0 14 3 - 24
Farmville Central......................... 7 0 0 0 - 7
West Carteret Farmville Central
12 First Downs 12
29-96 Rushes-yards 44-143
14-27-2 Passing 1-9-5
128 Passing yards 32
224 Total yards 175
2-40 Punts-average 1-40
2-2 Fumbles-lost 2-2
12-80 Penalties-yards 12-79
Scoring Summary
FC – 33 yard run (kick), 1st.
WC – Callahan 3 run (Lind kick), 1st.
WC – Callahan 1 run (Lind kick), 3rd.
WC – Teel 95 interception return (Lind kick), 3rd.
WC – Lind 35 FG, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Callahan 8-38-2; X. Jones 9-29; Teel 6-14; Hester 2-7; J. Jones 1-5; Garner 1-2; Hewitt 1-1. Farmville Central – N/A.
PASSING: West Carteret – Hewitt 14-27-128-0-2; Farmville Central – N/A.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Cartwright 4-52; X. Jones 1-20; Callahan 3-19; Dade’El 2-18; Garner 1-12; Teel 2-6; Hester 1-1. Farmville Central – N/A.
