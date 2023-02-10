CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret boys basketball team clinched at least a share of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference (CPC) title on Tuesday night with a 71-48 triumph at Southside.
The Mariners (15-6 overall) moved to 8-1 in the CPC to stay a game ahead of Pamlico (11-11) at 7-2.
It is the fourth consecutive conference championship for East.
Southside (8-13) fell to 5-2 in the league.
East pulled away in the second half with a 36-22 spread after outscoring the home team 35-26 in the first half.
Shamel Baker led the way with 23 points after scoring 14 in the first half.
Charles Matheka put up 12 points, followed by Jacob Nelslon with 11.
Jayedon Watson scored eight of his career-high 10 points in the second quarter.
Manvonte DeLoach led the Seahawks with 15 points, including seven in the third quarter.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret....................... 15 20 21 15 - 71
Southside............................ 13 13 15 7 - 48
EAST CARTERET (71) – Baker 23, Matheka 12, J. Nelson 11, Watson 10, B. Nelson 7, Walker 6, Long 1, Small 1.
SOUTHSIDE (48) – DeLoach 15, Dixon 8, Ham 7, Elks 6, Moore 4, Joyner 4, Stilley 2, Matthews 2.
