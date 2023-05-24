OCEAN — On Saturday, April 1, the Croatan girls lacrosse team earned a 15-5 win over Northwood.
Even though there was another month left in the regular season, Lauren Hayden said it was then she and her teammates knew their team may be special.
“We were super nervous going in, because we knew that the two of us would be the top two teams in the east,” said the junior. “And we ended up running the clock on them, and I think everyone’s confidence just shot high. We realized we could go to the state cham-pionship this year.”
Hayden was right.
Last week, the teams met in the east regional final and the Cougars cruised again, winning 15-8.
On Saturday, they cap-tured the first lacrosse state championship in county history by winning the first-ever 1A/2A/3A state title with a 10-7 victory over Bishop McGuinness.
The girls lacrosse playoff brackets were previously open to all four divisions.
“Once I found out they were separating the brack-ets, I think everyone on our team kind of realized we would actually have a chance to compete in the playoffs and not get knocked out in the first round or two by a 4A school.”
Croatan started its pro-gram in 2020, but its first campaign was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. The squad went 9-3 in its first full year and fell 19-4 to 4A Wake Forest in the first round of the postsea-son. Last year, the Cougars went 11-7 and dropped a 19-6 contest to 4A Pinecrest in the first round of the playoffs.
It became clear pretty early this year that the team was on a different level than the rest of the 1A/2A/3A division.
Croatan outscored op-ponents 295-114, finishing the season on a 17-game winning streak and taking 12 by double digits.
The Cougars entered a rare tough game in the state championship, facing an early 3-1 deficit.
“When they got three quick goals on us, we knew we needed to do something different, because whatever we were doing wasn’t work-ing,” Hayden said. “When we came out of that timeout, I think we started playing so much better.”
Croatan took a 7-5 lead at halftime and opened up the second half with two goals to take a 10-6 ad-vantage.
“We called timeout and talked about settling the ball for as long as we can and don’t take a shot unless it’s wide open because if we took stupid shots or had turnovers, we knew they could get the ball and score,” Hayden said.
Hayden’s four-goal and four-assist performance earned her MVP honors.
She credited teammate Ginger Hayden for much of the success this season.
“From the beginning of the season to the end, it was insane to watch how good she was doing on defense, causing turnovers, running the ball up from the defen-sive end all the way to the offensive end,” Lauren Hayden said. “I didn’t see that from her in her first two seasons. She did so good for us.”
Lauren Hayden took care of the offensive end.
She led the nation in as-sists by more than 50 with 138. Sophia Richardson of Sayre High School in Lex-ington, Kentucky was sec-ond with 87.
“I just like being able to help the newer girls score their first goal,” she said. “Even in tough games, I don’t think most defenses are used to a team like us, where well over half of our goals are assisted. You catch people off guard when they think you are going to drive, but you have five other people on the field who can cut and catch and then score. Most teams in the state are solely just driving teams.”
Hayden was no slouch when it came to scoring either, ranking first on the team with 69 goals.
She learned early on, however, that scoring wasn’t her primary goal.
“In the seventh grade, a coach told me I was going to be a feeder from behind the net, so at that point I realized my place in the game was to assist and I wasn’t focused on driving,” she said.
A standout student with a 3.8 GPA, Hayden said she isn’t sure if she’ll continue her lacrosse career after high school.
“I don’t want to go to a school just because I’m playing lacrosse there,” she said. “I just don’t want to have my whole life revolve around playing lacrosse in college. I’ll decide this summer or early in my sen-ior year.”
Here are a few of Hay-den’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apoca-lypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Pitch Per-fect.”
Favorite TV Show: “Dance Moms.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Family Guy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: One Di-rection.
Favorite Song: “Daylight” by Taylor Swift.
Favorite Book: “The Fault In Our Stars” by John Green.
Favorite Team: North Caroli-na Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: LaMelo Ball.
Favorite Vacation: “Mountain trips.”
Favorite Hobby: Hanging out with my friends.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “All we have is now.” – Jessica Therrien.
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Diet Coke.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning a state champion-ship.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Patrick Ventre.
Favorite Sport: Lacrosse.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Going out to eat after.”
Favorite Website/App: Snap-chat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Cody Ko.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: “All five members of One Direc-tion.”
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Madison Collins, Drew Strickland, Peyton Vandiford, Sofia Mendolia and coach Nick Moore.
Items For A Deserted Island: Phone, lighter, pillow, my mom and my dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.