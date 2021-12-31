WILMINGTON — The West Carteret girls basketball team continued its brutal nonconference schedule at the Hoggard Holiday Classic.
The Patriots went 1-2, beating Ashley 37-34, but falling 71-33 to Cardinal Gibbons and 55-10 to Hoggard.
West saw its record even to 6-6 with four of its losses coming in the last six games.
The Morehead City squad’s six losses this season have come to teams with a combined 42-15 record.
Five of those teams rank in the top 20 of their respective divisions by MaxPreps.
Cardinal Gibbons (10-2) is seventh in 4A, East Carteret (6-1) is 16th in 2A, South Central (7-3) is 18th in 3A, and Wayne Country Day (10-6) is fifth in the 2A division of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.
Hoggard (9-3) is 29th in 4A.
The Patriots used a 17-5 second-quarter stretch to take a 22-16 lead into the half against Ashley (5-4) and held a 30-22 lead after three quarters of play before holding off a Screaming Eagles’ fourth-quarter rally.
West went 7-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth to secure the win by scoring all its points in the quarter from the charity stripe.
Emme Baber led a balanced attack with eight points. Caroline Baylis scored five, and Skyler Setzer, Sam Huber, Maura Huber and Kasey McCoury each chipped in with four.
Mackenzie Morton led Ashley with 14 points, followed by Marlee Cook with 11.
The Patriots quickly found themselves out of the Cardinal Gibbons and Hoggard games, trailing the Crusaders 29-4 and the Vikings 24-5 after the first quarters of play.
Baber led West with nine points against Gibbons, followed by Sam Huber and McCoury with six apiece. McCoury paced the team with five against Hoggard.
Isa Roman led Gibbons with 24 points, and Madeline Elgart led Hoggard with 22.
The Patriots will begin 3A Coastal Conference play on Friday, Jan. 7 at home versus White Oak (4-5).
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret............................ 5 2 3 0 - 10
Hoggard.................................. 24 9 15 7 - 55
WEST CARTERET (10) – McCoury 5, Frazier 3, Green 2.
HOGGARD (55) – M. Elgart 22, Foust 6, Hollis-Pitt 6, S. Elgart 5, Graham 5, Massey 4, Martin 3, Steed 3, Armour 1.
------------------
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret........................... 5 17 8 7 - 37
Ashley..................................... 11 5 6 12 - 34
WEST CARTERET (37) – Baber 8, Baylis 5, Setzer 4, S. Huber 4, M. Huber 4, McCoury 4, Frazier 3, Graham 2, Moseley 2, Lupton 1.
ASHLEY (34) – Morton 14, M. Cook 11, S. Cook 3, Benfield 2, Ezzell 2, Hudson 2.
------------------
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret.......................... 4 15 7 7 - 33
Gibbons.................................. 29 9 16 17 - 71
WEST CARTERET (33) – Baber 9, S. Huber 6, McCoury 6, Frazier 3, Baylis 3, Lupton 2, Setzer 2, Morris 2.
GIBBONS (71) – Roman 24, A. Palmgren 14, Chappell 8, Young 7, Whilden 5, Lawrence 5, G. Palmgren 3, Rectenwald 3, McGowan 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.