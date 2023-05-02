MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team played a rare late-season nonconference game Wednesday, losing to South Central 8-4 at home.
The Patriots (12-6 overall) saw a four-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Falcons (13-7), the No. 7-ranked team in the 3A east.
West is ranked No. 12 in the division and came into this week still leading the 3A Coastal Conference at 7-0. South Central is tied for second in the 3A/4A Big East at 8-2.
The Falcons got out ahead quickly with a run in the first inning and five in the second. West only managed two runs through the first six innings before closing the game out with two runs in the seventh.
West was outhit 12-5 and committed five errors in the field.
Cameron Pavy started on the mound, giving up three earned runs and eight hits in four innings. He struck out three batters and walked two.
Willis Langley pitched two innings in relief and gave up one hit and one earned run, while Ryland Howell pitched one frame and struck out two with no hits or runs allowed.
Brandon Worsley was the winning pitcher for the Falcons and their starter on the mound. He tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking five while allowing five hits and three earned runs.
At the plate, West got a single apiece from Blaine Norris, Landon Millis, Lincoln Strump, Josh Johnston and Pavy. Millis scored two runs, and Jackson Sproul tallied two RBIs.
South Central’s leading hitter was Daylinh Nguyen-Brown, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and three runs.
After starting out the week with a game at Swansboro (9-10 overall) on Tuesday, West will play at Dixon (7-13 overall) on Wednesday and end its regular season Friday at White Oak (4-15 overall).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
South Central...................150 100 1 - 8 12 2
West. Carteret..................100 010 2 - 4 5 5
WP – Worsley
LP – Pavy
South Central leading hitters: Nguyen-Brown 3-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Waters 2-4 (2B), RBI; Worsley 2-4, run; Kuberacki 2-4, RBI; Bunch 2-3, run; Horvath 1-3; Britt 1-3, run.
West Carteret leading hitters: Johnston 1-2; Millis 1-2, 2 runs; Norris 1-3, RBI; Pavy 1-3; Strump 1-3, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.