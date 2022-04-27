MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls soccer team has been on the upswing of late.
After starting 3A Coastal Conference play with two straight losses, the Patriots are 1-0-2 in their last three, including a 0-0 overtime tie with Swansboro on Tuesday.
West moved to 5-3-5 overall with its third scoreless tie this season and 1-2-2 in the league.
“We gave up two silly goals to them in the first one,” West coach Matt Graham said. “We made mistakes, and they capitalized twice. Today we made mistakes, but they weren’t able to capitalize, so I count that as improvement.”
Since a 2-0 loss to Swansboro on April 5, the Patriots tied Croatan 2-2 and beat White Oak 2-1. The victory over West started a four-game win streak for a Pirates squad that improved to 9-3-4 and 3-1-1 in the Coastal.
“They are second in the conference, so that is nothing to sneeze at, and we broke their win streak,” Graham said.
West might have won its second league match in as many days, but a penalty kick goal by Megan Stoll in the first minute was called off after she kicked it following the referee’s whistle that was meant to start the clock.
“Woulda, coulda, shoulda,” Graham said. “We had our chances. We kept doing the thing we do where we don’t score much, but we don’t get scored on. We grind out games. That is how we’re going to do it this season.”
Stoll put four shots on goal, Mary Neal Rowland had two, and Taner Alpert, Sam Huber and Aubrey McCall each had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.