SOUTHERN PINES — The East Carteret boys golf team made history this postseason, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time.
The Mariners finished third in the 2A east regional with a 350 at Wedgewood Golf Course to earn a spot in front of fourth-place North Johnston with 357.
Beddingfield won the regional with a 336, followed by Farmville Central with 344.
East was one spot away from qualifying last season, finishing fourth in the regional – the top three teams move on to the state tournament.
Kai Thammavongsa gave the Mariners their top finisher by taking fourth in the 58-golfer match with a 76. He trailed Beddingfield twin brothers Drew O’Neal and Nate O’Neal with the former shooting 66 and the latter a 70, as well as Farmville Central’s Holden Rucker with a 74.
East freshman Charlie Morris took 23rd with an 89, followed by Chase Wagoner in 25th with a 92 and Finn Diller in 26th with a 93.
Thammavongsa then finished in a tie for 53rd this past week at the 84-player 2A state tournament, shooting an 82 on the first day and an 86 on the second to total 168.
Wagoner tied for 65th, shooting 91 and 86 to combine for 177 over two days.
Diller and Morris tied for 78th with each producing a score of 197 with Diller shooting 103-94 and Morris putting up 99-98 scores.
The state tournament was held at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club, a par-72, 6,602-yard layout.
East Surry won its second consecutive 2A state championship, giving the program eight total titles, including six 1A crowns. The Cardinals shot 12-over in the tournament.
East Surry freshman Pennson Badgett recovered from a bogey on the par-5 16th to birdie the 17th and hold on to a one-stroke victory in the individual championship with a 69 and 71 over two days to shoot 140.
Teammate and first-round leader Connor Key finished tied for second at 3-under for the tournament with 66-75 rounds for a 141 total.
Beddingfield senior Nate O’Neal and Farmville Central junior Rucker tied Key for second with 141 scores with O’Neal putting up 69-72 days and Rucker shooting 68-73.
Seaforth was the runner-up in the team competition, 44 shots back of East Surry at 56-over. Bandys was third at 59-over.
East took 12th out of 12 teams, shooting 163-over to finish 15 shots back of Farmville Central in 11th at 148-over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.