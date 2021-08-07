EMERALD ISLE — After a yearlong absence because of predictions of severe weather on event day 2020, the Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is back.
The third annual tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 18, and there will be three separate divisions: king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and surf fishing. The event will be based at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boating access facility off Highway 58 east of town hall.
Entry fees from the tournament pay for college scholarships for one senior each at Croatan and Swansboro high schools annually.
In addition to the main prizes in the three categories, there will be a prize for an angler under the age of 15. Those junior anglers don’t have to pay the roughly $250 per boat entry fee or the $50 per person surf fishing fee, but they do need to register.
“Fishing and our local waterways are the number one reason people visit Emerald Isle,” said Emerald Isle Commissioner Mark Taylor, who started the event in 2018 and is chairperson of the tournament committee. “It feels awesome to get it started back this year.”
The tournament performs several functions. It brings people to town to visit local businesses, provides fun for the fishermen and those who come out to watch and – the big one, at least to Mr. Taylor –it raises money for the scholarships.
“That’s really what it’s all about to me,” Taylor said. “The looks on their faces when they get those scholarships…”
The award money goes to students who intend to study marine science, so they can come home and help the ocean, sound and wildlife on which the town depends.
Last year, though the tournament was canceled, the organization’s annual silent auction raised more than $29,000 online, more than enough to fund the two $3,000 2020 scholarships and the two for this year, “even if we don’t raise a dime,” Taylor said.
The event will kick off Friday, Sept. 17 with the captains’ meeting at the Islander Hotel & Resort on Islander Drive. The resort has also donated the space for the auction immediately after the dinner, Taylor said.
The auction will also be online.
Taylor said he hopes to get about 30 boats registered, plus 50 to 100 surf fishermen.
“That might not sound like a lot, but when you figure four or five people are on each boat, it’s really good,” Mr. Taylor said.
The day of the tourney, lines go in the water at 7 a.m. The awards banquet will be at the boating access facility at 6 p.m.
The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19.
All who want to participate can register on the tournament’s website, emeraldislefishingtournament.com/schedule-of-events. Anglers can also register from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Islander on Sept. 17.
