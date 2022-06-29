Last year, we saw a spate of somewhat unusual fish take top billing, particularly ribbonfish and the smooth rabbit puffer fish. Both were around in astonishing numbers.
This year, so far, not so much. What we have seen this year is not the unexpected abundance of a particular species, but the rapid popularity of the use of topwater baits targeting particularly red drum, speckled trout and chopper blues.
If you were to peruse my Orvis Sling Pack for baits I routinely carry, I always have several types of topwater baits near the top of the bag in easy reach. Why? There are few things more satisfying than hanging a hungry fish on a topwater plug. The sounds, the sights of a redfish, speck or citation blue viciously attacking your bait is hard to beat. This is particularly special for reds, with their inferior (down-facing) mouth. These are bottom feeders and have to work hard to take a topwater bait.
How do they do it you might ask? The drum either roll under the bait and suck it down or accelerate over the bait and cone down on it.
How do I know? I watched them. So, the success rate can be low, but the rewards are great and worth any and all unsuccessful attempts to eat the bait.
This season, there have been have numerous reports (and photos) particularly of early morning surface action, particularly promoting spectacular successful hookups with specks in the marsh flats, with any number of citation fish being landed.
Curiously, a friend from the wilds of central Pennsylvania was daily catching speckled trout last week (still June!) from the Indian Beach surf on, of all things, a white Rapala Skitter Walk. Now I’ve caught specks in the fall when they are abundant and migrating along the beach heading south for the winter, but not in June. And it was not a single surprise event, but continues through the week with fish up to 21 inches being released.
Regardless of your preference, there are many flavors of topwater baits out there, with names like Heddon Zara Spooks, the MirrOlure family of Walk-The-Dog baits and poppers big and small. One of my favorites is the Bomber Badonk-A-Donk, and of course, the Yo-Zuri family of topwater baits and many others. Many of these popular baits are fished with the seductive “walk-the-dog” action.
A second class of baits that create havoc by pushing water are the popping plugs. Basically, all contain noisy clicking rattles to attract fish as well. In a calm surf, like we have had this past week, the “walk-the-dog” baits are fine, but as the surf roughens up the noisy action of the lure, it gets washed out and popper plugs are more productive. Both baits can be worked at slow to fast speeds to see what will catch a hungry fish’s fancy.
I also keep one popper plug that sinks in case there are hungry birds around. If gulls or terns or pelicans become problematic, you can just stop cranking and let the bait sink out of harm’s way. It’s no fun hooking a bird, but if you do, remember to place a rag over the bird’s head to calm it down as you extract the hook or untangle the fishing line from its wings with less commotion.
If a fish attacks and misses your bait, you have a conundrum – stop or keep cranking. I always keep cranking, figuring in nature a prospective prey doesn’t roll over and let the predator have its way. It is in escape mode, so keep cranking.
In the “it’s good to fish around structure, hard, jetties, piers etc.,” it is if you got it. If you don’t have hard structure, then it’s sandy, like a slough, or breaks in the nearshore bar.
In the sound, creeks and rivers, I like to work the marsh edges, casting either perpendicular to the shore from farther out or parallel to the marsh shore like if you are up against the marsh.
Now the question always is what color to use. When choosing the color, remember the fish is attacking from below and your bait is backlighted, and mostly all the fish sees is a silhouette of your bait…it sees size and shape. Try taking one of your hard plastic baits and hold it at arm’s length toward a bright window in your house. You’ll get the picture.
So, during daytime, you just need something bright, white or silver. There are some holographic topwater baits out there these days too, anything to enhance visibility and competing with the background. Early and late in the day, darker baits will be easier for the fish to see.
Next week, I’ll finish up this report with some soft-plastic alternatives to hard plastic and wood.
Think Paul Brown’s Corkies.
---------------------
The surf fishing has picked up a bit. As I noted, there were specks in the Indian Beach surf, and also blues, Spanish mackerel, sea mullet and big pompano reported from Topsail Island to Ocracoke Island.
Fish are being caught on Fishbites, shrimp, and this time of year, sand fleas as well. There are still good catches of Spanish and blues at Fort Macon but not so much at The Point in Emerald Isle. Both my friend from Pennsylvania and another angler, while fishing the Pine Knoll Shores surf, also noted the abundance of flounder, these days a nuisance fish because of regulations.
But where are the surfin’ redfish? Pine Knoll Shores is always a good spot to surf fish, between the old Civil War wreck, the SS Peversey, a scuttled Confederate blockade runner, and the remnants of the Iron Steamer Pier fishing Pier.
As usual, the nearshore reefs are still yielding blues, Spanish, record gray trout, and yes, triggers, the surprise nearshore fish of 2022. The Morehead City Turning Basin is still good for just about anything since you can add black drum and sheepshead to the mix. These areas are also producing a good stream of cobia, from low-end keepers to citation fish, especially if you have some live menhaden to offer. And the kings are in the mix too, although the bite has slowed a bit. Speaking of cobia, I saw one that was caught in the vicinity of East Rock as well (East Rock Bogue): N 34 35.33, W 76 56.75).
I’ve already mentioned the early morning specks in the sound and marshes on topwater, but how about Robert Jones landing two 7-pounders from a dock on live mud minnows. Wow! Personally, I worked Emerald Isle Woods and a Highway 24 Creek with my top-water Badonk-A-Donk with no success. The Highway 24 creek was full of every bait imaginable, but I saw no obvious signs of predation. Pretty disappointing.
---------------------
For the piers, summer hash.
Oceanana Pier as usual reports Spanish and blues on-fire early, then pompano, puffers and croakers with specks in the dark.
Bogue Inlet Pier, with water in the 80s (83 as of Monday), had a slowish week with blues and BIG Spanish early, very few small sea mullet and croakers, some spots and small spades, blowfish, and of course, a nice throwback flounder. They also weighed in a 3-plus-pound pompano and a 23.5-pound king. Recent count of Bogue Inlet Pier kings is 16. And don’t forget the tarpon are out there.
Seaview Pier reported no kings this past week but BIG Spanish and blues, sea mullet and nice trout on live shrimp and live mud minnows. On the bottom, black drum and sheepshead. They also had several tarpon strikes.
Surf City Pier also reports BIG Spanish and blues and even a barracuda.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a number of tarpon strikes but none brought to the pier. They also weighed some BIG Spanish, lots of blues, sheepshead and black drum with croaker, spots and sea mullet at night, but no kings last week.
---------------------
The Emerald Isle turtle update reports at least 15 nests here in Emerald Isle as of Monday.
