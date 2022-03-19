BEAUFORT — The West Carteret baseball team scored 35 runs versus East Carteret in just 10 innings this season.
The Patriots have scored 22 runs in their other five games.
The Morehead City squad moved to 3-4 on the season Thursday night with a 16-3 victory over the Mariners.
“You just tip your hat to East Carteret,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “They are fighting through a really difficult season with injuries.”
The rematch gave East moments of hope after it was shut out nine days earlier and managed just one hit in a 19-0 loss. The Mariners are now 0-5 and have been outscored 69-20 in those losses.
“It’s hard to compete,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We’re thin, and we don’t have a lot of baseball-only guys. We’re all banged up.”
Griffee’s squad lost six key players from last year’s team and then entered this season with three players dealing with shoulder injuries. There are also no true pitchers on the squad.
“Our pitching is really limited,” Griffee said. “We’ll just have to play defense, and hopefully they will hit it to us. It’s going to be some ugly scores, but we’ll make do. There isn’t going to be any 1-0 or 2-0 games.”
The Mariners struggled with command on the mound against West, hitting five batters, throwing five wild pitches, walking eight and giving up 10 hits.
The Patriots also lost some key seniors from last year’s team, but their impressive depth has the team looking strong again after they went undefeated until the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
“We’re close,” Jernigan said. “I told the kids at the beginning of the year that I scheduled what I think is one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the state, and I did that because we have to be prepared when we go to the playoffs.”
West has lost twice to D.H. Conley and once apiece to Ashley and Hoggard. Those three teams are a combined 9-4. Conley and Ashley each went to the regional finals last season, while Hoggard advanced to the third round.
“We need to learn to compete a little better and not back down when things don’t go our way,” Jernigan said. “All of our losses have been pitching oriented. We’ve swung the bat well against some really good teams. If we clean up some stuff on the mound and some defensive stuff, we’ll be on our way to being good.”
The Patriots will continue their tough nonconference slate Monday when they host defending state champion J.H. Rose (5-1).
Ryland Howell gave West a solid outing on the mound, striking out 10 and walking three while allowing three runs on four hits.
“After the first inning, we settled down and Rylan did a good job on the mound,” Jernigan said. “He was able to command his fastball and throw strikes so that was nice to see. We have struggled on the mound in several of our games, so to have a guy go out there and consistently throw strikes was nice.”
The Patriots led 7-2 going into the third inning when it doubled its score to make it a 14-2 contest.
Josh Mason and Gage Bohmuller each had RBI singles, Landon Millis drove in a run with a double, All Morris sent two runs across the plate with a single, and Tyler DeLuzio had a RBI triple.
Bohmuller ended the night with four RBIs.
‘The guys did a good job staying in their approach,” Jernigan said. “Hitting the ball up the middle, hitting backside, and we were able to use our speed, which is always a plus.”
The Mariners put two runs on the board in the first inning against West with Jacob Nelson driving home Shamel Baker with a single and then stealing home. They didn’t score again until the fifth inning when Brody Nelson hit a double and then scored on a Tanner Goodwin single.
East will begin conference play Tuesday with a trip to Northside-Pinetown (4-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret….527 20x x - 16 10 1
E. Carteret…..200 01x x - 3 4 1
WP – Howell
LP – B. Nelson
W. Carteret leading hitters: Mills 2-2 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Bohmuller 2-2, 4 RBIs; Mason 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Norris 1-1, 3 runs; DeLuzio 1-1 (3B), run; Sproul 1-1, run; Morris 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Garner 1-3, run.
E. Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 1-2, RBI, run; Goodwin 1-2, RBI; B. Nelson 1-3 (2B), run; Gillikin 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.