BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team started and closed the week with the same game but just finished on opposite ends of it.
Four days after suffering a 45-point loss to Wake Forest, the Mariners earned a 49-point win over Southside.
East improved to 10-6 on the season and 3-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with the 81-32 victory.
“I like to be on this end much better,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “I didn’t know what to expect, especially after the game Monday in the holiday tournament where we took a thumping. And then you don’t know how you are going to react, but our guys are relentless. I guess I underestimate a lot of what they can do.”
After getting outscored 32-8 in the first quarter in the Farmville MLK Showcase, the Mariners flipped the script versus the Seahawks and jumped out to a 31-9 advantage in the opening frame.
“Wake Forest was very talented, very fast, very long, very strong. They had a lot of size, and they didn’t miss,” Griffee said. “Our shots were falling tonight, and that gave us a big advantage early. Once we got rolling, everybody started knocking them down. It was a good night for the Mariners. I’d like to have a night like that every night.”
Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka each scored 14 points in the first quarter with each connecting on two three-pointers. Both players hit four threes on the night. Baker finished with a game-high 30 points while Matheka scored 24.
“If we shoot the ball consistently – and Shamel and Charles were knocking down some threes – when that happens, it opens up everything for us,” Griffee said. “We haven’t shot the three-ball that well, so it’s always nice to see us knock it down.”
Baker and Matheka continue to provide a rarity with the backcourt mates averaging at least 20 points. Baker is putting up 24.9 per game while Maheka is going for 20.3 per game.
Jacob Nelson joined those two in the double-digit scoring department with 13.
Xavier Ham led Southside with nine points, followed by Manvonte DeLoach with six.
The Seahawks came into the game with a 5-8 record but were the only undefeated team in the league after winning two straight, taking a 60-58 victory over Pamlico and a 57-52 triumph over Northside-Pinetown.
Pamlico handed East a 63-62 overtime loss in its conference opener.
“I didn’t know what to expect tonight,” Griffee said. “They beat Pamlico, which beat us in overtime. They are a pretty athletic team. I figured it would be pretty close.”
The Mariners will next travel Tuesday to Lejeune (5-9, 1-2 league) and then hit the road Friday to take on Northside (5-10, 0-3 league).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Southside.............................. 9 10 9 4 - 32
East Carteret....................... 31 17 18 15 - 81
SOUTHSIDE (32) – Ham 9, DeLoach 6, Dixon 3, Stilley 3, Baldwin 3, Moore 2, Moss 2, Elks 2, Phelps 2.
EAST CARTERET (81) – Baker 30, Matheka 24, J. Nelson 13, B. Nelson 4, Brice 3, Watson 2, Doans 2, Small 2, Fetter 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.