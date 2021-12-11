The Morehead City Marlins announced Tuesday that four-year head coach Jesse Lancaster was stepping down from the position.
It wasn’t an entirely surprising move considering Lancaster has been with the team since 2017. Typically, coaches in the Coastal Plain League don’t stay with a team for longer than a few years.
Still, it’s not a move I’m happy about.
Lancaster was easy to work with, a gracious coach who is mature enough to lead a group of college baseball players and young enough to be able to relate to them.
What’s more, under Lancaster, the Marlins were fun to watch. Before he arrived in 2017, the Fish had only put up two winning seasons in the seven since becoming a franchise.
The team went 34-20 in its inaugural 2010 season, and Jason Wood led the Marlins to a 30-25 record in 2016. The team’s postseason record was a combined 1-3 with only a second-round berth in 2010.
I started covering the Marlins in 2014, and while coaches Sam Cartel (2014) and Wood (2015-16) were both nice guys, Lancaster seemed to have an “it factor” in the way he interacted with players.
The Marlins went 25-30 in his first season, but then they won back-to-back CPL championships with a 34-14 record in 2018 and 37-14 in 2019. The Morehead City wood-bat collegiate team had always been a pleasant summer night out for fans, but winning makes anything more fun. And boy, were the Marlins doing a lot of winning.
In 2020, only a small handful of CPL teams held a season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Marlins elected not to play. This past summer, the Marlins returned and finished as league runner-up with a loss in the Petitt Cup championship to the Savannah Bananas.
The success of the last four years (three seasons) have been incredibly important for the life of the franchise. The Marlins, hosted by a city of just approximately 9,600, has managed to be a prominent, high-ranking team against those of populous cities like Macon, Ga. (153,000), Savannah (145,000), Hampton, Va. (135,000) and Gastonia (75,000).
As someone who reports on this team regularly during the summer and in the offseason, consistent success makes the job that much more fun. I’m sure the fans can agree that the last three seasons have been special, fun to watch and something to look forward to during the cold months.
I wish Lancaster well as he returns to the coaching staff at University of Mount Olive full-time. He was a great addition to this franchise for the last four years, and he’ll be missed.
If we’re lucky, we’ll get another first-class coach for 2022, and the party can continue.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
