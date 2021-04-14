It’s a lot easier to qualify for the high school football playoffs now than it was back in the day.
The playoffs were expanded from 32 teams to 64 in 2002 and divided into two brackets, large and small.
This shouldn’t take away, however, from the success of county teams in recent years.
East Carteret has made it to the postseason for eight straight seasons – the longest streak in program history – and 14 times in the past 17 seasons.
The Mariners had gone to the playoffs just four times in their first 39 years as a program.
They’ve won a playoff game in six of their 56 seasons, going to the state final in 1983, the regional final in 2004, and the third round in 2005, 2006, 2015 and 2016.
West Carteret has gone to the playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons, and 12 times in the past 19 seasons.
The Patriots had gone to the playoffs just six times in their first 48 years as a program.
They’ve won a playoff game in six of their 57 seasons, going to the second round in 2003, 2010 and 2011.
Croatan has gone to the playoffs for three straight seasons – the longest streak in program history – and nine times in the past 13 seasons.
The Cougars had gone to the playoffs just twice in their first 10 years as a program.
They’ve won a playoff game in two of their 23 years as a program.
They won a game in 2015 and in 2018.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
